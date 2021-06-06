Menu
Lil Reese Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

The rapper's arrest came after a dispute with his girlfriend allegedly turned physical

Lil Reese, photo by Johnny Nunez
June 6, 2021 | 1:47pm ET

Lil Reese was arrested late last month on charges of domestic battery.

According to a report by TMZ, the “Traffic” rapper was taken into custody on the evening of May 29th after the police were called to his Chicago home following a heated physical confrontation with his girlfriend. The unnamed woman allegedly told police Reese had pulled her hair and struck her in the face with his closed fist — resulting in a visible abrasion to her lip — during an argument.

While he was charged with a misdemeanor, Reese soon posted a $10,000 bond and was subsequently released from custody. His spokesperson denied the charge against him, saying, “That story is false, nobody was hit … the court narrative is based off someone saying Lil Reese was physical, but he was not.”

The rapper’s latests legal drama comes just two weeks after he was hospitalized after being shot at in a North Chicago parking garage along with two other men. A stolen Dodge Durango was found at the scene riddled with bullet holes, but exact details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Back in November 2019, Reese was also shot in the neck while stopped at an intersection, which landed him in the hospital in critical condition at the time. One week post-recovery, he dropped his 2019 single “Come Outside”.

Lil Reese released his most recent EP, Lamron 2, back in April.

