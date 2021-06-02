Menu
Lil Uzi Vert Removes $24 Million Diamond From Forehead

The rapper had the diamond implanted back in February

Lil Uzi Vert diamond
Lil Uzi Vert, photo via Instagram
June 1, 2021 | 10:28pm ET

Lil Uzi Vert has apparently thought better than to have a $24 million diamond implanted on his forehead.

The Eternal Awake rapper turned heads earlier this year when he surgically implanted an Elliot Eliantte custom pink diamond directly on his forehead.

In a subsequent interview with Rolling Stone, a representative for Eliott Eliantte said the diamond was as “safe as any other piercing,” and that as long as you maintain it well and have good upkeep, it’s perfectly fine. We made sure that prior to getting anything done that Uzi brought someone in to consult on everything. We didn’t just do this randomly.”

However, just days after getting it implanted, Lil Uzi Vert claimed that the diamond was causing him bleeding, and that he would need to have it removed.

Lil Uzi Vert ended up keeping the diamond for several more months, so it’s unclear whether his decision to remove it was health related. However, this past weekend he was seen in Miami with a bare forehead.

