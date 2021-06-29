Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lil Yachty Shares New Track “Love Music”: Stream

The Atlanta rapper shows his soft side

lil yachty shares new song love music
Lil Yachty, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 29, 2021 | 6:01pm ET

    Lil Yachty has returned with the new single “Love Music”. Just two months after his last mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat, the Atlanta rapper’s latest track sees him return to his mellower side. “Love Music” is a saccharine ode to a crush, backed by a calm guitar riff and simple beat that evoke Yachty’s early releases.

    “I dreamed of you last night/ You had on a big ole gown and a wedding ring/ You were my wife,” Yachty croons in his signature mumble. “All I ever do is think of you/ Think of you and me holding hands.” Listen to the “Love Music” below.

    The Michigan Boy Boat mixtape, Lil Yachty’s tribute to the Midwest’s burgeoning rap scene, arrived back in April with a stacked cast of features. He also appeared in the new season of fellow rapper Lil Dicky’s surreal comedy series, Dave. Yachty’s most recent studio album, Lil Boat 3, came out in May 2020.

    Related Video

Latest Stories

Steve Gunn Other You new album song single Reflection stream US tour dates live tickets Steve Gun, photo by Stephanie Nicole Smith

Steve Gunn Announces New Album Other You, Shares "Other You" and "Reflection": Stream

June 29, 2021

LUMP We Cannot Resist stream Laura Marling music video Mike Lindsay new song LUMP, photo by Christian Cargill

LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) Share New Single "We Cannot Resist": Stream

June 29, 2021

big red machine new album how long do you think it's gonna last new song single latter days taylor swift sharon van etten fleet foxes

Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner's Big Red Machine Announce New Album Featuring Taylor Swift, Fleet Foxes, Sharon Van Etten

June 29, 2021

Jason Isbell Metallica cover

Jason Isbell's Cover of Metallica's "Sad But True" Is a Thrilling Barn Stomper

June 29, 2021

 

St Vincent covers Metallica

St. Vincent Covers Metallica's "Sad But True", and It Absolutely Rips: Stream

June 29, 2021

wanda jackson final album encore joan jett

Wanda Jackson Announces Final Album Encore Produced by Joan Jett

June 28, 2021

parquet courts plant life new single 12-inch tour dates tickets

Parquet Courts Release New Physical-Only Single "Plant Life", Announce US 2021 Tour

June 28, 2021

Geese Share Punky Debut Single "Disco": Stream

June 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lil Yachty Shares New Track "Love Music": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale