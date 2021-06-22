Limp Bizkit Announce Summer 2021 US Tour with Spiritbox

Get ready, y’all! Limp Bizkit are taking their show on the road this summer for a month’s worth of headlining US gigs with support from rising metal band Spiritbox. The jaunt, dubbed “The Limited Post Pandemic Popup Party”, will feature Fred Durst and company playing a number of intimate venues.

The tour kicks off July 29th at the Metro in Chicago, and runs through an August 24th gig at the Palladium in Los Angeles. An August 13th show at the recently renovated Irving Plaza in New York City takes place in the middle of the trek.

It’s been 10 years since Limp Bizkit released a new studio album (2011’s Gold Cobra), but the band has continued to tour sporadically as fans await the long-reported follow-up, which at one point was slated to be titled Stampede of the Disco Elephants.

The nu-metal veterans currently feature their classic lineup of frontman Durst, guitarist Wes Borland, bassist Sam Rivers, drummer John Otto, and turntablist DJ Lethal.

Spiritbox, meanwhile, have been garnering buzz the past couple years with their progressive metal sound. The Canadian band is working on its debut album after releasing a string of singles, including the recent track “Circle with Me”.

Limp Bizkit’s headlining shows follow the announcement of a handful of high-profile festival gigs, including Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin; Lollapalooza in Chicago; Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma; Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Virginia; Rebel Rock in Orlando, Florida; and Aftershock in Sacramento, California.

Tickets for the headlining shows go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 25th via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales starting as early as today. For shows that sell out, visit StubHub.

See Limp Bizkit’s tour itinerary below.

Limp Bizkit 2021 Tour Dates:

07/16 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/02 – Clive, IA @ Horizon Event Center ^

08/05 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale ^

08/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

08/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Rapids Theatre ^

08/12 – Gilford, NG @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

08/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ^

08/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

08/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva ^

08/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Centennial Mall & Street ^

08/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^

09/03-05 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

09/10 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Rebel Rock Festival

10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

^ = w/ Spiritbox