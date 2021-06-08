Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Solo Album in 10 Years, Plus 2021 Tour Dates

Mick Fleetwood may be open to bringing Lindsey Buckingham back into the Fleetwood Mac flock, but the legendary guitarist has some plans of his own. Buckingham has set a September 17th release for his a new self-title album, marking his first solo LP in a decade. He’s also shared the lead single, “I Don’t Mind”, and announced a string of fall US tour dates to support Lindsey Buckingham.

The record follows Buckingham’s 2011 album Seeds We Saw and his 2017 collaboration with fellow Mac-er Christine McVie, the aptly titled Lindsey Buckingham / Christine McVie. Perhaps more significantly, however, it’s also his first effort since his contentious firing from Fleetwood Mac back in 2018. The following year, he suffered a heart attack that led emergency open-heart surgery. There was a risk of permanent vocal cord damage, but as he demonstrated with a handful of streaming shows last year, Lindsey Buckingham is ready to bounce back.

As further proof that Buckingham has bucked his recent setbacks, he’s shared the new song “I Don’t Mind”. He sounds as smooth as ever on the track, singing in hushed tones over the teeter-tottering of his guitar picking. Speaking of the single in a press statement, he said,

“”I Don’t Mind”, like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships. Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

(Anyone else hear a little message to his former bandmates in there?)

Take a listen to “I Don’t Mind” below, and pre-order Lindsey Buckingham (out on Reprise) via the artist’s website. There, you can also pick up a limited edition blue vinyl version of the LP. The full tracklist and album art are ahead.

Buckingham has also revealed a 30-city US tour in support of his new album. He was meant to return to the road last year, but after those plans were put off due to the pandemic, these shows will mark his first concerts since his heart surgery. Launching September 1st in Milwaukee, the tour will stop in Washington, DC, New York, Atlantic City, Charlotte, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Austin, Kansas City, and elsewhere.

Find the full itinerary below, and snag tickets at Ticketmaster beginning June 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also check here once the shows sell out.

Lindsey Buckingham Artwork:

Lindsey Buckingham Tracklist:

01. Scream

02. I Don’t Mind

03. On the Wrong Side

04. Swan Song

05. Blind Love

06. Time

07. Blue Light

08. Power Down

09. Santa Rosa

10. Dancing

Lindsey Buckingham 2021 Tour Dates:

09/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

09/03 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake – Mystic Showroom

09/04 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center

09/07 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

09/08 – North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

09/09 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

09/11 – Medford, MA @ The Chevalier Theater

09/12 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

09/14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

09/16 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

09/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort

09/19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

09/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center – Symphony Hall

09/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

09/26 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

09/27 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

09/29 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

09/30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/03 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center

12/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

12/08 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre For the Performing Arts

12/09 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

12/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

12/13 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

12/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

12/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

12/18 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

12/20 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater