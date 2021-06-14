Little Simz Shares New Single “Rollin Stone”: Stream

Little Simz has dropped “Rollin Stone”, the latest single off her upcoming fourth album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

“I was in Sao Paolo/ Eatin’ palm heart/ And I couldn’t believe my surroundings/ Sugar on the ends/ And me listenin’ to Heddy/ Gettin’ gassed in the mountains,” the British Nigerian rapper spits on the mile-a-minute opening verse. Later, she raps, “Mummy handled business/ Papa was a rollin stone/ I’m a mix a both there ain’t no bitch boy in my bones.” Take a listen below.

Produced by Jakob, “Rollin Stone” is the third pre-release single from the LP, which is the British-Nigerian star’s follow-up to 2019’s Grey Area and is slated for release September 3rd via Age 101.

Just last month, the rapper reunited with Cleo Soul to drop the forthcoming album’s second single, “Woman”, and its empowering, self-directed music video. And a few weeks before that, Consequence named “Introvert”, the studio set’s appropriately-titled lead single, as our Song of the Week upon its release.

Last year, Michelle Obama selected “Pink Youth”, the rapper’s 2020 collaboration with Yuna, for the first volume of her official Spotify playlist, while we ranked Little Simz’s single “might bang, might not” at No. 20 on our official list of the Top 25 Songs of 2020 (So Far) at the year’s halfway mark.