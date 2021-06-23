Loki Confirmed to Be Marvel’s First Openly Bisexual Character in Latest Disney+ Episode

Before Loki even premiered on Disney+, a promo clip revealed Tom Hiddleston’s character is gender fluid. Now, in the latest episode of the limited series, the Asgardian’s sexual orientation has also been addressed: Loki is officially the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first openly bisexual character.

Loki’s gender fluidity, something that’s canon in both Norse mythology and Marvel Comics history, was casually confirmed in a shot of a Time Variance Authority dossier on the time-displaced villain. His bisexuality, however, was a bit more explicitly stated.

In Episode 3 of the show, which debuted today, Loki has a discussion with the antagonistic female variant of himself (Sophia Di Martino). When Loki mentions that he’s technically an Asgardian prince, his trickster counterpart asks if he’d ever been wooed by a “would-be-princess or perhaps, another prince.” “A bit of both,” Hiddleston’s Loki replies. “I suspect the same as you.”

Early in the morning of the episode’s debut, director Kate Herron took to Twitter to confirm this indeed meant Loki is bisexual. “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” wrote Herron, sharing stills from the “coming out” scene. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu.”

While it’s still a relatively small mention and not a focused LGBTQ+ storyline, making one of the MCU’s longest-lasting and most beloved characters bi can be seen as a huge step in representation for the franchise. To this point, the only other openly queer character in the MCU was a man (played by director Joe Russo) sitting in Captain America’s group counseling session during Avengers: Endgame.

A scene intended to confirm Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is a lesbian was infamously excised from Thor: Ragnarok for expositional flow reasons. The actress and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have both since confirmed that Valkyrie will “find her queen” in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Then there’s Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos from Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, a character long ago confirmed to be the MCU’s first openly gay hero on the big screen. That movie hits theaters on November 5th.

