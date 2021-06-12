Lollapalooza is Giving Out Free Passes to Vaccinated Residents

Chicago’s health department announced on Friday that they’ll be giving away 1,200 single-day Lollapalooza passes to vaccinated residents. Anyone who makes a vaccination appointment for June 26th at select sites will be given a complimentary pass, according to the city.

Each of the four select vaccination sites will be distributing tickets for a different date of the festival: Wilbur Wright College will offer passes for July 29th, Richard J. Daley College will offer passes for July 30th. Kennedy King College will offer passes for July 31st, and Malcolm X College will offer passes for August 1st.

After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lollapalooza will return this year from Thursday, July 29th to Sunday, August 1st at full capacity.

All sites will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so you have to be 18 or older. Once vaccinated, residents can pick up their festival passes on July 10th at the House of Blues during a special Protect Chicago Music Series concert event, which will feature a to-be-announced Lolla artist.

Officials said that the vaccination sites will be transformed into “Lollapalooza experiences,” complete with DJs and Lolla-branded giveaways. Appointments are required, and you can register here.

In a statement, C3 Presents co-founder Charlie Walker said that “Lollapalooza has called Chicago home for the past 16 years, and we truly love this vibrant city.” C3 Presents has produced Lollapalooza since 2005. “We are pleased to partner with and support the city to encourage vaccinations,” Walker added.

If you’re already vaccinated, no fear: on June 27th, Chicago’s Department of Public Health will release a link to passes on their social media channels and website.

The Lollapalooza lineup this year is a good incentive to get vaccinated; Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, and Tyler, the Creator are set to headline, while Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Brockhampton, and Modest Mouse are also scheduled to perform. See the full lineup below.