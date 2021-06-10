Lord of the Rings Anime Movie The War of the Rohirrim in the Works

The Lord of the Rings franchise is expanding with a new anime movie titled The War of the Rohirrim. New Line Cinema is teaming with Warner Bros. Animation to produce the new addition to J. R. R. Tolkien’s fantasy world.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be directed by anime veteran Kenji Kamiyama, who helmed the TV series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Kamiyama’s frequent collaborator Joseph Chou is set to produce. The script is penned by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, who created Netflix’s Emmy-winning series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Consulting on the project is Oscar-winner Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote the live-action Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies with filmmaker Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson is not involved this time around, but has given his blessing.

Rohirrim is a standalone story but ties to the second installment of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Two Towers. The anime will center around the life of the legendary King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand. It’s based on the untold story behind Helm’s Deep, the fortress at the center of the movie’s epic battle, but will be set hundreds of years before the war.

The anime isn’t the only Lord of the Rings project in the works. Amazon Studios is currently working on a massive TV epic taking place in the Second Age.