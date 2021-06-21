Menu
Lorde Details New Album Solar Power and 2022 World Tour

The album arrives August 20th

Lorde, image courtesy of the artist
June 21, 2021 | 2:40pm ET

    Enjoy your Disney alums who don’t know how to drive and your butyraceous K-pop overlords, but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lorde. The Kiwi superstar has announced that her new album Solar Power arrives August 20th, and she’ll be promoting it on a massive 2022 world tour.

    Four long years have passed since Lorde’s stellar 2017 statement Melodrama, and over that time the demand for her particular brand of intimacy, authenticity, and ear worms has only grown. Earlier this month she teased the title track, which was our Song of the Week, as well as the accompanying artwork, which challenged the old expression “where the sun don’t shine.”

    Like its lead single, the album Solar Power was produced by Jack Antonoff. As the title implies, this 12-track LP will reflect on the beauty and power of nature. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said in a statement. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

    Solar Power won’t be available on CD, but rather in a “in a first-of-its kind, discless format,” a release notes. “I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” Lorde said. Instead, she’s offering an eco-friendly Music Box, which includes additional visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. “I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album,” she said.

    As for the world tour, it kicks off in New Zealand in February, and takes her to Australia, North America, and Europe. Along the way, she’ll make a couple of festival appearances, including at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Afterwards, book your seat through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Check out Lorde’s full tour itinerary, along with the Solar Power artwork and tracklist, after the jump.

    Solar Power Artwork:

    Solar Power Tracklist:
    01. The Path
    02. Solar Power
    03. California
    04. Stoned in the Nail Salon
    05. Fallen Fruit
    06. Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)
    07. The Man with an Axe
    08. Dominoes
    09. Big Star
    10. Leader of a New Regime
    11. Mood Ring
    12. Oceanic Feeling

    Lorde 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/26 – Christchurch, NZ @ Electric Avenue Festival
    02/27 – Upper Moutere, NZ @ Neudorf Vineyards
    03/01 – Wellington, NZ @ Days Bay
    03/02 – Havelock North, NZ @ Black Barn Vineyards
    03/04 – New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands
    03/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Outerfields
    03/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
    03/12 – Melbourne, AU @ SMMB
    03/15 – Sydney, AU @ Aware Super Theatre
    03/19 – Perth, AU @ Belvoir Amphitheater
    04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House
    04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    04/07 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Willfrid Pelletier
    04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
    04/12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
    04/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    04/16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    04/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    04/22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    04/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    04/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
    05/01 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
    05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
    05/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
    05/25 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
    05/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
    05/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
    05/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    06/01 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    06/02 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    06/07 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris
    06/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    06/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
    06/14 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
    06/16 – Rome, IT @ Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica
    06/17 – Villafranca di Verona, IT @ Castello di Villafranca
    06/18 – Sibenik, HR @ Saint Mihovil Fortress
    06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Open Air am Tanzbrunnen
    06/23 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

