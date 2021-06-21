Lorde Details New Album Solar Power and 2022 World Tour

Enjoy your Disney alums who don’t know how to drive and your butyraceous K-pop overlords, but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lorde. The Kiwi superstar has announced that her new album Solar Power arrives August 20th, and she’ll be promoting it on a massive 2022 world tour.

Four long years have passed since Lorde’s stellar 2017 statement Melodrama, and over that time the demand for her particular brand of intimacy, authenticity, and ear worms has only grown. Earlier this month she teased the title track, which was our Song of the Week, as well as the accompanying artwork, which challenged the old expression “where the sun don’t shine.”

Like its lead single, the album Solar Power was produced by Jack Antonoff. As the title implies, this 12-track LP will reflect on the beauty and power of nature. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said in a statement. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Related Video

Solar Power won’t be available on CD, but rather in a “in a first-of-its kind, discless format,” a release notes. “I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” Lorde said. Instead, she’s offering an eco-friendly Music Box, which includes additional visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. “I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album,” she said.

As for the world tour, it kicks off in New Zealand in February, and takes her to Australia, North America, and Europe. Along the way, she’ll make a couple of festival appearances, including at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Afterwards, book your seat through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Check out Lorde’s full tour itinerary, along with the Solar Power artwork and tracklist, after the jump.

Solar Power Artwork:

Solar Power Tracklist:

01. The Path

02. Solar Power

03. California

04. Stoned in the Nail Salon

05. Fallen Fruit

06. Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

07. The Man with an Axe

08. Dominoes

09. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling

Lorde 2022 Tour Dates:

02/26 – Christchurch, NZ @ Electric Avenue Festival

02/27 – Upper Moutere, NZ @ Neudorf Vineyards

03/01 – Wellington, NZ @ Days Bay

03/02 – Havelock North, NZ @ Black Barn Vineyards

03/04 – New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands

03/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Outerfields

03/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

03/12 – Melbourne, AU @ SMMB

03/15 – Sydney, AU @ Aware Super Theatre

03/19 – Perth, AU @ Belvoir Amphitheater

04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/07 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Willfrid Pelletier

04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

04/12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

04/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

04/22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

04/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

05/01 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

05/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

05/25 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

05/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

05/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

05/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

06/01 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/02 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/07 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris

06/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

06/14 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

06/16 – Rome, IT @ Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica

06/17 – Villafranca di Verona, IT @ Castello di Villafranca

06/18 – Sibenik, HR @ Saint Mihovil Fortress

06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Open Air am Tanzbrunnen

06/23 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall