Lorde Details New Album Solar Power and 2022 World Tour

Enjoy your Disney alums who don’t know how to drive and your butyraceous K-pop overlords, but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lorde. The Kiwi superstar has announced that her new album Solar Power arrives August 20th, and she’ll be promoting it on a massive 2022 world tour.
Four long years have passed since Lorde’s stellar 2017 statement Melodrama, and over that time the demand for her particular brand of intimacy, authenticity, and ear worms has only grown. Earlier this month she teased the title track, which was our Song of the Week, as well as the accompanying artwork, which challenged the old expression “where the sun don’t shine.”
Like its lead single, the album Solar Power was produced by Jack Antonoff. As the title implies, this 12-track LP will reflect on the beauty and power of nature. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said in a statement. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”
Solar Power won’t be available on CD, but rather in a “in a first-of-its kind, discless format,” a release notes. “I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” Lorde said. Instead, she’s offering an eco-friendly Music Box, which includes additional visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. “I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album,” she said.
As for the world tour, it kicks off in New Zealand in February, and takes her to Australia, North America, and Europe. Along the way, she’ll make a couple of festival appearances, including at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Afterwards, book your seat through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.
Check out Lorde’s full tour itinerary, along with the Solar Power artwork and tracklist, after the jump.
Solar Power Artwork:
Solar Power Tracklist:
01. The Path
02. Solar Power
03. California
04. Stoned in the Nail Salon
05. Fallen Fruit
06. Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)
07. The Man with an Axe
08. Dominoes
09. Big Star
10. Leader of a New Regime
11. Mood Ring
12. Oceanic Feeling
Lorde 2022 Tour Dates:
02/26 – Christchurch, NZ @ Electric Avenue Festival
02/27 – Upper Moutere, NZ @ Neudorf Vineyards
03/01 – Wellington, NZ @ Days Bay
03/02 – Havelock North, NZ @ Black Barn Vineyards
03/04 – New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands
03/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Outerfields
03/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
03/12 – Melbourne, AU @ SMMB
03/15 – Sydney, AU @ Aware Super Theatre
03/19 – Perth, AU @ Belvoir Amphitheater
04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House
04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/07 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Willfrid Pelletier
04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
04/12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
04/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
04/22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
04/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
05/01 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
05/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
05/25 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
05/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
05/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
05/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
06/01 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/02 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/07 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris
06/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
06/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
06/14 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
06/16 – Rome, IT @ Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica
06/17 – Villafranca di Verona, IT @ Castello di Villafranca
06/18 – Sibenik, HR @ Saint Mihovil Fortress
06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Open Air am Tanzbrunnen
06/23 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall