Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lucy Dacus Channels Classic Films With “Brando” Performance on Kimmel: Watch

The indie rock singer's new album, Home Video, is out this week

Lucy Dacus performs Brando on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 22, 2021 | 11:42am ET

    Lucy Dacus’ third album, Home Video, is out this Friday, and the singer-songwriter celebrated release week with a remote musical guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Performing her latest single “Brando” from the Virginia Repertory Theatre, Dacus aptly brought an old Hollywood style to complement the track’s classic film references.

    Complete with sequined dresses, bowties, and a dance routine that would make Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers proud, Dacus’ performance of “Brando” begins with a black-and-white filter that bursts into color just in time for the song’s climax. With the vintage setting of the theatre as their backdrop, Dacus, her band, and her dancers feel like they’re lifted straight from a 1940s film. Watch the clip below.

    “Brando” is the fourth and final preview we get of Home Video before its release on the 25th. The song follows previously-released singles “VBS”, “Hot & Heavy”, and “Thumbs”, the latter being crowned our Song of the Week. In February, she reunited with her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers for “Favor”, which appeared on Baker’s latest record, Little Oblivions. Dacus will also go on tour later this year, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Related Video

Latest Stories

lorde late show stephen colbert solar power album cover covid-19

Lorde Talks Solar Power Cover and Tour, New Zealand's COVID-19 Response on Colbert: Watch

June 22, 2021

polo g so real late late show james corden

Polo G Performs "So Real" on Corden: Watch

June 17, 2021

sleater-kinney worry with you stephen colbert the late show watch listen strem

Sleater-Kinney Perform "Worry with You" in a Swimming Pool on Colbert: Watch

June 17, 2021

Jessie ware performed "remember where you are" on the tonight show starring jimmy fallon watch listen stream

Jessie Ware Goes Glam with Performance of "Remember Where You Are" on Fallon: Watch

June 16, 2021

 

Bachelor announce 2021 headlining tour dates tickets jay som palehound

Bachelor Announce 2021 Headlining Tour

June 14, 2021

garbage no gods no masters new album stream late show with seth meyers performance

Garbage Unleash New Album No Gods No Masters: Stream

June 11, 2021

Rostam back of a cab corden perform watch listen stream

Rostam Performs "From the Back of a Cab" on Corden: Watch

June 10, 2021

Migos Debut New Song "Avalanche" on Fallon

Migos Debut New Song "Avalanche" on Fallon: Watch

June 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lucy Dacus Channels Classic Films With "Brando" Performance on Kimmel: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale