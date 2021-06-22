Lucy Dacus Channels Classic Films With “Brando” Performance on Kimmel: Watch

Lucy Dacus’ third album, Home Video, is out this Friday, and the singer-songwriter celebrated release week with a remote musical guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Performing her latest single “Brando” from the Virginia Repertory Theatre, Dacus aptly brought an old Hollywood style to complement the track’s classic film references.

Complete with sequined dresses, bowties, and a dance routine that would make Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers proud, Dacus’ performance of “Brando” begins with a black-and-white filter that bursts into color just in time for the song’s climax. With the vintage setting of the theatre as their backdrop, Dacus, her band, and her dancers feel like they’re lifted straight from a 1940s film. Watch the clip below.

“Brando” is the fourth and final preview we get of Home Video before its release on the 25th. The song follows previously-released singles “VBS”, “Hot & Heavy”, and “Thumbs”, the latter being crowned our Song of the Week. In February, she reunited with her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers for “Favor”, which appeared on Baker’s latest record, Little Oblivions. Dacus will also go on tour later this year, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

