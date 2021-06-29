LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) Share New Single “We Cannot Resist”: Stream

LUMP, the collaborative duo formed by Laura Marling and Tunng founding member Mike Lindsay, have released a new single. It’s called “We Cannot Resist” and it’s from their upcoming studio album Animal. Stream it below.

“We Cannot Resist” is a funky little number that sounds like an electronic remix of an uptempo folk song. That blend of vibrant digital tricks with solid songwriting is captured in the song’s accompanying music video, too. In the clip, directed by Christian Cargill, both Marling and Lindsay can be seen enjoying a winter hike through the forest and snacking on a meal together. In the shadows behind LUMP, a colorful creature made of fabric dances and twirls, eventually spilling out from the woods into the city where everyday citizens are startled by its appearance. The whole thing ends with some sweet images, which we won’t spoil for you.

“It wants to be this massive pop track, but it’s been twisted. I like that when the chorus comes in you’re like ‘Wow!’ It’s this huge pop chorus, but then it becomes really creepy with the whispered ‘We cannot resist,’” Lindsay said in a statement. Marling elaborated on that idea, saying, “This is another one about hedonism. But it was tricky because it’s such American imagery. I remember we had to stop and start and redo quite a lot of the lyrical takes because saying things like ‘Down to burn rubber’ are quite awkward to say in an English accent.”

Animal is the second studio album Marling and Lindsay have recorded together under the LUMP moniker, following their 2018 self-titled debut that they wrote after meeting at a Neil Young after-party. It’s due out July 30th via Partisan/Chrysalis. Technically this is the second track we’ve heard from the record after the lead single “Animal”, which employed a similarly quirky style of electronic production and a handful of psychedelic flourishes.

Later this summer, LUMP will perform select concerts in the UK. Check out their complete list of tour dates and try grabbing discounted tickets to see them live here.