Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mac Sabbath, McDonald’s-Themed Black Sabbath Covers Band, Announce 2021 US Tour

The McDonald's-themed Sabbath tribute band hit the road starting in August

Mac Sabbath Announce 2012 US Summer Tour
Mac Sabbath, photo by Jeremy Saffer
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 1, 2021 | 12:06pm ET

The fast food–themed metal tribute act Mac Sabbath have announced a 2021 US tour kicking off late this summer.

The trek begins August 25th at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and runs through November 6th, wrapping up in Las Vegas at The Space. The Outlaw Mariachi, Speedealer, and Lung will provide support on select dates.

Like a McDonald’s franchise, Mac Sabbath promise to bring their vision of a “dystopian fast–food world polluted by its own waste” to a town near you. It’s the central motif of the band’s new hybrid book and debut release, Drive Thru Metal.

Related Video

“Mac Sabbath will be popping up all over the States — just like in our debut,” frontman Ronald Osbourne said in a press release. “Confusing the USA one more time!”

Drive Thru Metal features illustrations by Gris Grimly, known for his work on children’s books and his darkly whimsical version of Pinocchio, which has been picked up for a film adaptation by Netflix.

Study Finds Listening to Hard Rock, Metal Leads to Unhealthy Food Choices
 Editor's Pick
Weird Study: Listening to Hard Rock and Metal Can Lead to Unhealthy Food Choices

Mac Sabbath burst on the scene a few years ago, covering Black Sabbath classics while dressed as demented version of the Mickey D’s mascots. The band’s since toured extensively and appeared at major metal festivals such as Psycho Las Vegas, even gaining an endorsement from Ozzy Osbourne himself.

Check out the full list of dates and the tour poster below. Tickets are available via local venues or Ticketmaster.

Mac Sabbath 2021 US Tour Dates:
08/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
08/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver *
08/28 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s *
08/29 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón *
09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge ^%
09/02 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater ^%
09/03 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE ^%
09/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads ^%
09/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ^%
09/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall ^%
09/09 – Lombard, IL @ Afterlife Music Hall ^%
09/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation ^%
09/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar ^%
09/12 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^%
09/15 – Rochester, NY @ The Montage Music Hall ^%
09/16 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge ^%
09/17 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall & Pub ^%
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry ^%
09/19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^%
09/22 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center ^%
09/23 – Belle Vernon, PA @ Vinoski Winery ^%
09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^%
09/25 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag ^%
09/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI–FI Indy & HI–FI Annex ^%
09/29 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN ^%
09/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^%
10/01 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ^%
10/02 – Wilmington, NC @ 42nd Street Tavern ^%
10/03 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House ^%
10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^%
10/07 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room ^%
10/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Zony Mash Beer Project ^%
10/09 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar ^%
10/10 – Austin, TX @ Meanwhile Brewing ^%
10/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^%
10/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf Santa Fe ^%
10/15 – El Paso, TX @ RockHouse Bar & Grill ^%
11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *
11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Space *

* = w/ The Outlaw Mariachi
^ = w/ Speedealer
% = w/ Lung

unnamed 8 Mac Sabbath, McDonalds Themed Black Sabbath Covers Band, Announce 2021 US Tour

 

Latest Stories

the psychedelic furs 2021 tour dates north america american europe european tickets

The Psychedelic Furs Announce 2021 Tour Dates

June 1, 2021

ALANIS MORISSETTE ANNOUNCES NEW 2021-2022 DATES FOR WORLD TOUR CELEBRATING 25 anniversary OF JAGGED LITTLE PILL liz phair garbage

Alanis Morissette Reschedules Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour for 2021

June 1, 2021

foo fighters 25th 26th anniversary tour us dates 2021

Foo Fighters Announce 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

June 1, 2021

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Announce 2021 US Tour with Support from Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH

June 1, 2021

 

Slipknot 2021 Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot Announce "Knotfest Roadshow" 2021 US Tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange

June 1, 2021

samia new ep scout new song show up music video stream watch

Samia Announces New Scout EP, Shares "Show Up": Stream

June 1, 2021

St. Vincent daddy's home us tour dates 2021 tickets

St. Vincent Announces US Tour in Support of Daddy's Home

May 26, 2021

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and More

May 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mac Sabbath, McDonald's-Themed Black Sabbath Covers Band, Announce 2021 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale