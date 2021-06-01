The fast food–themed metal tribute act Mac Sabbath have announced a 2021 US tour kicking off late this summer.

The trek begins August 25th at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and runs through November 6th, wrapping up in Las Vegas at The Space. The Outlaw Mariachi, Speedealer, and Lung will provide support on select dates.

Like a McDonald’s franchise, Mac Sabbath promise to bring their vision of a “dystopian fast–food world polluted by its own waste” to a town near you. It’s the central motif of the band’s new hybrid book and debut release, Drive Thru Metal.

“Mac Sabbath will be popping up all over the States — just like in our debut,” frontman Ronald Osbourne said in a press release. “Confusing the USA one more time!”

Drive Thru Metal features illustrations by Gris Grimly, known for his work on children’s books and his darkly whimsical version of Pinocchio, which has been picked up for a film adaptation by Netflix.

Mac Sabbath burst on the scene a few years ago, covering Black Sabbath classics while dressed as demented version of the Mickey D’s mascots. The band’s since toured extensively and appeared at major metal festivals such as Psycho Las Vegas, even gaining an endorsement from Ozzy Osbourne himself.

Check out the full list of dates and the tour poster below. Tickets are available via local venues or Ticketmaster.

Mac Sabbath 2021 US Tour Dates:

08/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

08/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver *

08/28 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s *

08/29 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón *

09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge ^%

09/02 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater ^%

09/03 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE ^%

09/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads ^%

09/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ^%

09/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall ^%

09/09 – Lombard, IL @ Afterlife Music Hall ^%

09/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation ^%

09/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar ^%

09/12 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^%

09/15 – Rochester, NY @ The Montage Music Hall ^%

09/16 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge ^%

09/17 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall & Pub ^%

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry ^%

09/19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^%

09/22 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center ^%

09/23 – Belle Vernon, PA @ Vinoski Winery ^%

09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^%

09/25 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag ^%

09/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI–FI Indy & HI–FI Annex ^%

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN ^%

09/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^%

10/01 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ^%

10/02 – Wilmington, NC @ 42nd Street Tavern ^%

10/03 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House ^%

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^%

10/07 – Memphis, TN @ Lafayette’s Music Room ^%

10/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Zony Mash Beer Project ^%

10/09 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar ^%

10/10 – Austin, TX @ Meanwhile Brewing ^%

10/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^%

10/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf Santa Fe ^%

10/15 – El Paso, TX @ RockHouse Bar & Grill ^%

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Space *

* = w/ The Outlaw Mariachi

^ = w/ Speedealer

% = w/ Lung