Mad Cool Festival 2022: Metallica, The Killers, Muse, Faith No More Top Stacked Lineup

Metallica, The Killers & Faith No More to play Mad Cool Festival in 2022
June 16, 2021 | 8:44am ET

    Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival has confirmed its 2022 lineup, led by Metallica, The Killers, Muse, Faith No More, Kings of Leon, and Imagine Dragons.

    The annual festival returns to Madrid, Spain from July 6th-9th, 2022, after the last two editions were postponed due to the pandemic.

    Today’s lineup announce boasts a total of 104 bands and artists. Other notable acts confirmed to play include Placebo, Twenty One Pilots, Pixies, Deftones, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Alt-J, The War on Drugs, Foals, Carly Rae Jepsen, Wolf Alice, Tove Lo, MØ, Royal Blood, Leon Bridges, and beabadoobee.

    Also playing are Black Pumas, Sigrid, Sylvan Esso, Editors, Princess Nokia, Floating Points, Gangs of Youth, The Struts, Seasick Steve, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Thrice, Reignwolf, Cherry Glazerr, Chubby & The Gang, Marika Hackman, Bartees Strange, Peggy Gou, Highly Suspect, Brutus, and Nothing But Thieves, among others.

    What’s more, an additional three headliners are still to be announced, according to Mad Cool.

    Tickets to Mad Cool 2022 are now on sale via the festival’s website. Additionally, all tickets purchased for the 2020 & 2021 editions are valid for Mad Cool 2022

