Manchester Orchestra Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour

The alt-rock group are hitting the road in support of their stellar new LP The Million Masks of God

Manchester Orchestra 2021 tour dates 2022 tickets live concert, photo by Ben Kaye
Manchester Orchestra, photo by Ben Kaye
June 22, 2021 | 4:06pm ET

    Alt-rock veterans Manchester Orchestra are ready to hit the road. The Atlanta, Georgia four-piece just announced a lengthy tour that will see them performing across North America late this fall and into early 2022. Along the way, they’ll be supported by emo trio Foxing. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

    Manchester Orchestra are kicking off the trek on October 5th in Dallas, Texas and hitting up the usual major cities like New York City, Houston, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Boston, before throwing their annual holiday extravaganza The Stuffing on November 19th in their hometown. After a quick break, Manchester Orchestra will jumpstart the tour again on February 16th in St. Louis, Missouri, and they’ll stay on the road until finishing in Montreal, Quebec on March 16th.

    “It is our absolute pleasure to announce our return to the stage across the United States,” said singer-guitarist Andy Hull in a statement. “We have missed playing together in a communal setting more than we ever thought we could. This is about to be a party. See you all soon.”

    Fans can look forward to finally hearing songs from the band’s excellent new album, The Million Masks of God, live on tour. When the record came out in April, Consequence contributor Jordan Blum awarded it a B+, writing, “The Million Masks of God is an outstanding album that matches, if not marginally outdoes, its predecessor. It’s not only Manchester Orchestra’s crowning achievement but also one of the finest amalgamations of indie rock/Americana/indie folk in years.”

    Tickets for this tour will go on sale to the public this Thursday, June 24th via the band’s website. Afterwards, book your seat through Ticketmaster. If shows sell out, or if you’re just looking for a deal, don’t forget you can grab tickets here, too.

    manchester orchestra tour poster Manchester Orchestra Announce 2021 2022 North American Tour

    Manchester Orchestra 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    10/05 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
    10/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    10/08 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    10/09 — Fort Lauderdale,FL @ Revolution Live
    10/10 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    10/12 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    10/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National
    10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    10/16 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
    10/18 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    10/19 — Portland, ME @ State Theater
    10/21 — New York, NY @ The Hammerstein Ballroom
    11/16 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    11/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    11/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theater
    11/19 — Atlanta GA @ Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre
    02/16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    02/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    02/18 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
    02/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    02/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
    02/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    02/23 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
    02/25 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater
    02/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    02/27 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    03/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    03/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    03/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
    03/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    03/06 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    03/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    03/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
    03/11 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
    03/12 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    03/13 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
    03/15 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    03/16 — Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre

