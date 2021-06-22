Manchester Orchestra Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour

Alt-rock veterans Manchester Orchestra are ready to hit the road. The Atlanta, Georgia four-piece just announced a lengthy tour that will see them performing across North America late this fall and into early 2022. Along the way, they’ll be supported by emo trio Foxing. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Manchester Orchestra are kicking off the trek on October 5th in Dallas, Texas and hitting up the usual major cities like New York City, Houston, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Boston, before throwing their annual holiday extravaganza The Stuffing on November 19th in their hometown. After a quick break, Manchester Orchestra will jumpstart the tour again on February 16th in St. Louis, Missouri, and they’ll stay on the road until finishing in Montreal, Quebec on March 16th.

“It is our absolute pleasure to announce our return to the stage across the United States,” said singer-guitarist Andy Hull in a statement. “We have missed playing together in a communal setting more than we ever thought we could. This is about to be a party. See you all soon.”

Related Video

Fans can look forward to finally hearing songs from the band’s excellent new album, The Million Masks of God, live on tour. When the record came out in April, Consequence contributor Jordan Blum awarded it a B+, writing, “The Million Masks of God is an outstanding album that matches, if not marginally outdoes, its predecessor. It’s not only Manchester Orchestra’s crowning achievement but also one of the finest amalgamations of indie rock/Americana/indie folk in years.”

Tickets for this tour will go on sale to the public this Thursday, June 24th via the band’s website. Afterwards, book your seat through Ticketmaster. If shows sell out, or if you’re just looking for a deal, don’t forget you can grab tickets here, too.

Manchester Orchestra 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

10/05 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

10/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/08 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/09 — Fort Lauderdale,FL @ Revolution Live

10/10 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/12 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/16 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

10/18 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/19 — Portland, ME @ State Theater

10/21 — New York, NY @ The Hammerstein Ballroom

11/16 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theater

11/19 — Atlanta GA @ Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre

02/16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

02/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

02/18 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

02/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

02/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

02/23 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

02/25 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater

02/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/27 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

03/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

03/06 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

03/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

03/11 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

03/12 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

03/13 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

03/15 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/16 — Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre