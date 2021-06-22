Manchester Orchestra Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour

Alt-rock veterans Manchester Orchestra are ready to hit the road. The Atlanta, Georgia four-piece just announced a lengthy tour that will see them performing across North America late this fall and into early 2022. Along the way, they’ll be supported by emo trio Foxing. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Manchester Orchestra are kicking off the trek on October 5th in Dallas, Texas and hitting up the usual major cities like New York City, Houston, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Boston, before throwing their annual holiday extravaganza The Stuffing on November 19th in their hometown. After a quick break, Manchester Orchestra will jumpstart the tour again on February 16th in St. Louis, Missouri, and they’ll stay on the road until finishing in Montreal, Quebec on March 16th.
“It is our absolute pleasure to announce our return to the stage across the United States,” said singer-guitarist Andy Hull in a statement. “We have missed playing together in a communal setting more than we ever thought we could. This is about to be a party. See you all soon.”
Fans can look forward to finally hearing songs from the band’s excellent new album, The Million Masks of God, live on tour. When the record came out in April, Consequence contributor Jordan Blum awarded it a B+, writing, “The Million Masks of God is an outstanding album that matches, if not marginally outdoes, its predecessor. It’s not only Manchester Orchestra’s crowning achievement but also one of the finest amalgamations of indie rock/Americana/indie folk in years.”
Tickets for this tour will go on sale to the public this Thursday, June 24th via the band’s website. Afterwards, book your seat through Ticketmaster. If shows sell out, or if you’re just looking for a deal, don’t forget you can grab tickets here, too.
Manchester Orchestra 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
10/05 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
10/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/08 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
10/09 — Fort Lauderdale,FL @ Revolution Live
10/10 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/12 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/16 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
10/18 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/19 — Portland, ME @ State Theater
10/21 — New York, NY @ The Hammerstein Ballroom
11/16 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
11/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theater
11/19 — Atlanta GA @ Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre
02/16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
02/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
02/18 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
02/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
02/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
02/23 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
02/25 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater
02/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/27 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
03/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
03/06 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
03/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
03/11 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
03/12 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
03/13 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
03/15 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/16 — Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre