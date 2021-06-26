Marilyn Manson to Surrender to Police on Warrant for Alleged Assault

Marilyn Manson is set to turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department on a New Hampshire warrant for his arrest, stemming from an alleged assault in which the singer is accused of repeatedly spitting on a videographer during a concert in 2019. The incident is not related to the allegations of sexual assault brought against Manson by numerous women in recent months.

According to the Boston Globe and Los Angeles Times, Manson has reached an agreement with the police department in Guilford, New Hampshire, to surrender to the LAPD at a prearranged date, at which time he will be booked and go through the bail process. He’ll then be ordered to appear at a New Hampshire court for arraignment, likely in August.

The incident in question occurred at Manson’s August 18, 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The videographer claimed that Manson spat on her relentlessly during his performance, and she filed a report with the police the next day. However, the investigation took a long time, and only came to light last month, when the warrant was issued for the singer’s arrest.

Related Video

In a statement to People, Manson’s attorney stated, “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

However, Gilford Police Department Chief Anthony Bean Burpee refuted the lawyer’s claim that the woman had requested money from Manson. “The victim reported the alleged crime to us the day after she had been assaulted, which is contrary to a statement Mr. Warner’s LA-based attorney made regarding the fact the victim had been looking for a $30k payout and when turned down proceeded with filing a police report,” said Burpee. “That is emphatically false.”

One concert attendee told People, “[Manson] was spitting everywhere and one time it got on [the videographer’s] camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated. I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within two-to-three feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her, not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed.”

If found guilty, the charge of simple assault is punishable by a maximum of a $2,000 fine or less than a year in jail.

As mentioned, Manson has separately been accused of multiple accounts of sexual assault after ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood went public early this year with her story, claiming, “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.” Since then, several woman have shared their own alleged accounts of harrowing abuse at the hands of Manson, including Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, who is suing the singer for sexual assault and human trafficking.

Amidst the allegations, Manson was dropped by his record label and removed from various acting roles. He was also denounced by former associates like Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, who declared, “He is a bad f**king guy … that guy is canceled,” and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, who stated, “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago.”