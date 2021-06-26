Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Marilyn Manson to Surrender to Police on Warrant for Alleged Assault

The incident stems from a 2019 New Hampshire concert in which the singer allegedly spat on a female videographer

Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations
Marilyn Manson, photo by Raymond Ahner
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 26, 2021 | 10:57am ET

    Marilyn Manson is set to turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department on a New Hampshire warrant for his arrest, stemming from an alleged assault in which the singer is accused of repeatedly spitting on a videographer during a concert in 2019. The incident is not related to the allegations of sexual assault brought against Manson by numerous women in recent months.

    According to the Boston Globe and Los Angeles Times, Manson has reached an agreement with the police department in Guilford, New Hampshire, to surrender to the LAPD at a prearranged date, at which time he will be booked and go through the bail process. He’ll then be ordered to appear at a New Hampshire court for arraignment, likely in August.

    The incident in question occurred at Manson’s August 18, 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The videographer claimed that Manson spat on her relentlessly during his performance, and she filed a report with the police the next day. However, the investigation took a long time, and only came to light last month, when the warrant was issued for the singer’s arrest.

    Related Video

    In a statement to People, Manson’s attorney stated, “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

    However, Gilford Police Department Chief Anthony Bean Burpee refuted the lawyer’s claim that the woman had requested money from Manson. “The victim reported the alleged crime to us the day after she had been assaulted, which is contrary to a statement Mr. Warner’s LA-based attorney made regarding the fact the victim had been looking for a $30k payout and when turned down proceeded with filing a police report,” said Burpee. “That is emphatically false.”

    One concert attendee told People, “[Manson] was spitting everywhere and one time it got on [the videographer’s] camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated. I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within two-to-three feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her, not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed.”

    If found guilty, the charge of simple assault is punishable by a maximum of a $2,000 fine or less than a year in jail.

    Esme Bianco / Marilyn Manson
     Editor's Pick
    Esme Bianco Sues Marilyn Manson for Sexual Assault

    As mentioned, Manson has separately been accused of multiple accounts of sexual assault after ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood went public early this year with her story, claiming, “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.” Since then, several woman have shared their own alleged accounts of harrowing abuse at the hands of Manson, including Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, who is suing the singer for sexual assault and human trafficking.

    Amidst the allegations, Manson was dropped by his record label and removed from various acting roles. He was also denounced by former associates like Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, who declared, “He is a bad f**king guy … that guy is canceled,” and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, who stated, “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago.”

Latest Stories

matt pike head on a pike lyrics book

High on Fire's Matt Pike Announces Head on a Pike Illustrated Lyrics Book

June 25, 2021

GWAR Oderus Urungus Toy

GWAR Unveil 10-Inch Oderus Urungus Vinyl Figure

June 25, 2021

ZZ Top 2021-2022 Tour

ZZ Top Announce Massive 2021-2022 North American Tour

June 25, 2021

Between the Buried and Me Colors II album

Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album Colors II, Unveil "Fix the Error": Stream

June 25, 2021

 

Dee Snider Corpsegrinder new song

Dee Snider Teams Up with Cannibal Corpse Singer Corpsegrinder for "Time to Choose": Stream

June 24, 2021

Bad Religion Alkaline Trio tour

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Announce Rescheduled 2021 US Tour

June 24, 2021

Jesús del Río on The Voice Kids Spain Bruno Mars

7-Year-Old AC/DC Boy Returns With Performance of Bruno Mars Hit on The Voice Kids: Watch

June 24, 2021

NOFX Punk in Drublic Festivals 2021

2021 Punk in Drublic Festivals: NOFX, Pennywise, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and More

June 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Marilyn Manson to Surrender to Police on Warrant for Alleged Assault

Menu Shop Search Sale