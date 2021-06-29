Menu
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Offers Health Update Following Cancer Announcement

"On good days, I go do stuff," he said. "I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I'd left my house in like... five days pretty much"

Mark Hoppus, image via Instagram/@markhoppus
June 29, 2021 | 12:15pm ET

    Mark Hoppus spoke to fans during a recent livestream and offered more details about his cancer diagnosis.

    On June 27th, the pop-punk legend was hosting Blinko on Twitch, which is his Blink-182-themed version of Bingo that raises money for charity. Before the game even began, someone asked how he was feeling that day.

    “I feel much better than yesterday,” he said. “Yesterday was hellish for me. And I woke up today feeling better, and I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today. So we’ll take it as a win.”

    Later, he answered questions about how chemotherapy is progressing. “Is chemo going ok? It’s going good, I hope,” he said. “I mean, it’s making me sick. I will say though, that this round of chemo I feel better than I have before. The only thing is that this round I’ve been more nauseous, which I don’t like.”

    Still, he’s been better overall during this course of treatment. “On good days, I go do stuff,” he said. “I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… five days pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs. I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaned up against an electric fence like I did the past couple of rounds.”

    But his ability to interact with the world is limited, and Hoppus finds it frustrating. “I can’t go anywhere right now. I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night. I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant. I can’t,” he said. “My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out, so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

    Hoppus also confirmed that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, but clarified that even a common cold might be devastating given the state of his health. He also sounded extremely grateful to the community of fans that have rallied around him. “Thank you for your kind wish of a speedy recovery,” he said.

    You can check out his full comments, as well as his thoughts on his favorite movie right now (Midnight Cowboy), favorite Scottish band (CHVRCHES) and more, over at Twitch.

    Hoppus had revealed his cancer diagnosis in a social media post on June 23rd. Without clarifying what kind of cancer or its progression, he said, “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

    He added, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

