Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Cancer

Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus revealed on Wednesday that he is undergoing treatment for cancer. After sharing a since-deleted photo of himself in what appeared to be a doctor’s office, Hoppus posted a statement on his Instagram.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Hoppus added, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

He did not reveal which kind of cancer he has been diagnosed with, or at what stage it was discovered.

Read Hoppus’ full statement below.

Finding out that @markhoppus has cancer has me absolutely gutted 🥺@blink182 pic.twitter.com/T3Dg4SsNgF — James Selvaggio (@JimmyCannoli) June 23, 2021