Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Cancer

He has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months

Mark Hoppus cancer
Mark Hoppus, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 23, 2021 | 7:47pm ET

    Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus revealed on Wednesday that he is undergoing treatment for cancer. After sharing a since-deleted photo of himself in what appeared to be a doctor’s office, Hoppus posted a statement on his Instagram.

    “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

    Hoppus added, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

    Related Video

    He did not reveal which kind of cancer he has been diagnosed with, or at what stage it was discovered.

    Read Hoppus’ full statement below.

    mark hoppus cancer instagram story post

     

Latest Stories

NOFX Punk in Drublic Festivals 2021

2021 Punk in Drublic Festivals: NOFX, Pennywise, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and More

June 23, 2021

britney spears court conservatorship

Britney Spears Asks for End of Conservatorship at Court Hearing

and June 23, 2021

mick jenkins truffles new single music video stream watch

Mick Jenkins Drops New Single "Truffles": Stream

June 23, 2021

geezer butler manipulations of the mind box set

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Announces Solo Box Set and Greatest Hits Album

June 23, 2021

 

protect live music archive mobley tristen mini trees

Mobley, Tristen, Mini Trees Performances Added to Protect Live Music Archive: Watch

June 23, 2021

redneck rave kentucky impale stabbing slit throat justin time

"Redneck Rave" in Kentucky Ends with Slit Throat, Impalement, Mass Arrests

June 23, 2021

Miley Cyrus Covers Cher's "Believe" for Stand By You Pride Month Special: Watch

June 23, 2021

titus andronicus the monitor revisited 2021 tour 10th anniversary dates tickets

Titus Andronicus Announce North American Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of The Monitor

June 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Cancer

Menu Shop Search Sale