Marvel Unleashes the Legend of the Ten Rings in New Shang-Chi Trailer: Watch

Featuring a major new villain and the surprising return of an old oneMarvel

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings new trailer abomination fin fang foom
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel)
June 24, 2021 | 10:15pm ET

    Marvel has shared a new trailer for their first film starring an Asian superhero, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In addition to showing the titular weapons in action, the preview unveils two new villains — including the surprising return of one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first bad guys.

    The new preview lays out the plot of the film, with Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi being heir to the brutal legacy of his father, Wenwu (played by Tony Chiu-Wai Leung). Armed with the Ten Rings — arm bands that possess immense power — Wenwu runs a criminal empire, an organization he uses to go after his own son. With the help of his friends (Awkwafina’s Katy and Ronny Chieng’s Jon Jon), Shang-Chi sets out to create his own destiny.

    Along the way, he does battle with a number of classic Marvel villains, including the comically comic-booky Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu). The new trailer also reveals the long-rumored presence of the alien dragon creature called (at least in the comics) Fin Fang Foom.

    However, even more surprising is the monster in a cage battle at the trailer’s end: the Abomination, last seen played by Tim Roth in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. In fact, if you look closely, it seems the oft-forgotten villain is doing battle with another cameo character, as it appears the other combatant is a disciple of The Ancient One from Doctor Strange and… is that actually Wong (Benedict Wong)?

    Clearly there’s a lot going on in this film that is sure to excite longtime MCU fanatics. Check out the latest Shang-Chi trailer below.

    Marvel Cinematic Universe
    Every Marvel Movie and TV Show Ranked From Worst to Best

    Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings punches into theaters on September 3rd.

