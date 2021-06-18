Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Marvin Gaye Biopic Officially in the Works from Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine

Directed by Allen Hughes, the project has the full support of Gaye's estate

Marvin Gaye biopic
Marvin Gaye, photo by Jim Britt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 18, 2021 | 9:09am ET

    Warner Bros. has acquired What’s Going On, a new biopic on Marvin Gaye from Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

    Allen Hughes (Menace II Society, The Book of Eli) will direct the film working off a script written by poet and playwright Marcus Gardley. Hughes previously worked with Dr. Dre and Iovine on their 2017 documentary The Defiant Ones.

    The film has the full support of Gaye’s estate and Motown Records, and will feature music from the singer’s legendary catalog.

    Related Video

    A timeless and global sensation, and one of Motown’s most famous artists, Gaye is remembered by hits such as “What’s Going On”, “Sexual Healing”, “Let’s Get It On”, and his version of “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”. The Grammy-winning soul and R&B singer was just 44 years old when he was fatally shot by his father on April 1st, 1984, at their Los Angeles home.

    “[Marvin Gaye] is the artist’s artist, with this ethereal voice that just comes out of the heavens,” said Hughes in a statement. “There have been plenty of great artists, and then Marvin, in his own lane. When you listen, in one measure you feel like you’ve read a novel. Such a rich inner life in that voice, heavenly but riddled with pain, the agony and ecstasy at the same time.”

    Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has committed a budget north of $80 million for the film — which would mark the biggest budget ever for an African American musical biopic.

    A release date is targeted for 2023.

Latest Stories

wiz khalifa cast as funk legend george clinton in upcoming nigel bogart biopic

Wiz Khalifa to Play Funk Legend George Clinton in Upcoming Biopic Spinning Gold

June 18, 2021

Dan Romer Interview

Composer Dan Romer on How a '90s Weezer Song Inspired His Emotional Score For Pixar's Luca

June 18, 2021

Zack Snyder says batman going down on catwoman is canon

Zack Snyder Says Batman Giving Oral Sex to Catwoman Is "Canon"

June 18, 2021

nicolas cage pig new movie trailer

Nicolas Cage is a Truffle Hunter Seeking Revenge in PIG Trailer: Watch

June 17, 2021

 

the shrink next door trailer will ferrell paul rudd

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell Star in Trailer for The Shrink Next Door: Watch

June 17, 2021

edgar wright the sparks brothers documentary clip exclusive

Edgar Wright, Bernard Butler, Vince Clarke Talk The Sparks Brothers' Influence in New Documentary Clip: Watch

June 17, 2021

space jam: a new legacy soundtrack reveal lebron james

Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack Features BROCKHAMPTON, Chance the Rapper & More

June 16, 2021

rita moreno lin-manuel miranda colorism in the heights controversy

Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda Respond to Accusations of Colorism in In the Heights

June 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Marvin Gaye Biopic Officially in the Works from Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine

Menu Shop Search Sale