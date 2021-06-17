Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mastodon to Livestream Acoustic Show from Georgia Aquarium

The unique hometown gig streams on July 15th

Mastodon Aquarium Livestream
Mastodon Aquarium Livestream, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 17, 2021 | 5:22pm ET

    Mastodon are set to play their first-ever acoustic concert from the Georgia Aquarium, and will livestream the gig across the globe. The Atlanta metal band is teaming up with HD streaming platform Dreamstage for the July 15th event.

    The hometown concert will mark Mastodon’s first gig of 2021, before they play a handful of festival dates in the fall. The livestream show has been dubbed “Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium”, and a press release hints that it may be only time the band performs an acoustic set.

    In addition to the performance, the livestream will feature commentary from the members of Mastodon, who will offer insight into the band’s creative process.

    Related Video

    Virtual tickets are $19.99 in advance at this location, and can be bundled with merch items like an event poster or T-shirt. The price per ticket will go up to $24.99 on the day of the show.

    When they’re not playing amidst sharks and other sea creatures, Mastodon are working on their new album. Although no release date or title has been unveiled, the band has revealed that producer David Bottrill (Tool) is at the helm and that the LP is tentatively due for a fall release.

    Voragos Festival Cruise Rob Zombie Mastodon
     Editor's Pick
    Rob Zombie and Mastodon to Headline 2022 Voragos Private Island Festival and Cruise

    In the lead-up to the new album, Mastodon have released a string of one-off singles, including the Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack inclusion “Rufus Lives” and the Medium Rarities cut “Fallen Torches”, as well as the recent “Forged by Neron” from the Dark Nights Death Metal Soundtrack.

    Watch a trailer and see the poster for Mastodon’s “Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium” livestream below. The show begins at 9 p.m. ET on July 15th, and will be available for 72 hours on demand.

    Mastodon Aquarium poster

Latest Stories

Hellfest 2022 lineup

Hellfest 2022 Lineup: Metallica, GN'R, NIN, Faith No More, Deftones, and Many More to Play Expanded 7-Day Event

June 17, 2021

jinjer new album wallflowers

Jinjer Announce New Album Wallflowers, Share New Song "Vortex”: Stream

June 17, 2021

queensryche operation mindcrime empire vinyl reissue

Queensrÿche Announce Deluxe Reissues of Landmark Albums Operation: Mindcrime and Empire

June 17, 2021

lingua ignota new album sinner get ready

Lingua Ignota Announces New Album Sinner Get Ready, Unveils "Pennsylvania Furnace" Video: Stream

June 17, 2021

 

Knocked Loose Gatecreeper Tour 2021

Knocked Loose Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Gatecreeper

June 16, 2021

Nikki Sixx Memoir

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx to Release New Memoir in October

June 16, 2021

motorhed graphic novel

Motörhead Officially Authorized Graphic Novel to Arrive in September

June 16, 2021

GWAR 2021 US Tour

GWAR Announce Scumdogs 30th Anniversary 2021 US Tour with Napalm Death, Eyehategod, and Madball

June 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mastodon to Livestream Acoustic Show from Georgia Aquarium

Menu Shop Search Sale