Meet Me @ the Altar Announce New EP Model Citizen, Share “Feel a Thing”: Stream

Pop punk trio Meet Me @ the Altar have announced their major label debut EP, Model Citizen, due out on August 13th via Fueled By Ramen. As a preview, they shared a new single titled “Feel a Thing” and its accompanying music video.

Meet Me @ the Altar is made up of three women of color: Edith Johnson (vocals], Téa Campbell (guitar), and Ada Juarez (drums). After meeting online, they bonded over a mutual love of Paramore and Twenty One Pilots. As for the band’s name, it’s inspired by the video game series Mortal Kombat.

In a statement, the group said they scrapped the original EP they had recorded at the last minute. “Model Citizen was originally a different set of songs, but we decided to throw it all out just days before the EP was due because we knew we could write a more cohesive story with lots of energy. With a heavy easycore influence, we hope Model Citizen knocks everyone out of their seats!”

Related Video

“Feel a Thing” is propelled by catchy guitar riffs and features lyrics about struggling with mental health. “I should be hurting,” Johnson sings. “But I can’t feel a thing/ It might be overstress/ At least that’s my best guess.”

The fun music video alternates between scenes of Meet Me @ the Altar trying to battle their way out of a video game and the band performing “Feel a Thing” in real life. Watch it out below.

This fall, Meet Me @ the Altar will make an appearance at Riot Fest. They will also embark on a massive US tour during which they will first serve as a supporting act for Coheed and Cambria and The Used, followed by separate stints opening for labelmates nothing,nowhere. and All Time Low.

Tickets for Coheed and Cambria and The Used tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 18th via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time. As for the nothing,nowhere. and All Time Low shows, those tickets are already available for purchase here. For shows that sell out, visit StubHub.

Check out the full tour schedule after the Model Citizen artwork and tracklist.

Pre-orders for Meet Me @ the Altar’s Model Citizen are ongoing.

Model Citizen Artwork:

Model Citizen Tracklist:

01. Feel A Thing

02. Mapped Out

03. Brighter Days (Are Before Us)

04. Now Or Never

05. Never Gonna Change

06. Wake Up

Meet Me @ The Altar 2021 Tour Dates:

08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

08/28 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre #

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Outdoors #

08/31 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion #

09/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

09/04 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater #

09/05 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

09/07 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE #

09/08 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park #

09/11 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! #

09/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica #

09/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park #

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/18 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium #

09/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #

09/21 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion #

09/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater #

09/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #

10/05 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge ^

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry ^

10/08 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge ^

10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater &

10/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company &

10/15 – Richmond, VA @ The National &

10/16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz &

10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore &

10/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall &

10/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

10/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live &

10/24 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall &

10/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District &

10/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom &

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore &

10/31 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre &

11/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall &

11/03 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall &

11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre &

11/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland &

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO &

11/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater &

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium &

11/12 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s &

# = w/ Coheed and Cambria and The Used

^ = w/ nothing,nowhere.

& = w/ All Time Low