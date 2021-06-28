Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Thot Shot” Live for First Time at BET Awards: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion appeared at the 2021 BET Awards to perform her latest single, “Thot Shot”, live for the first time.

Compared to past awards show appearances, Megan chose to forgo theatrics in favor of a by-the-books performance wherein her impressive lyrical flow was able to truly shine. Watch the replay below.

Earlier in the evening, Megan’s “WAP” collaborator Cardi B revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

Megan has lined up several upcoming festival appearances, including Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN; Governors Ball in New York, NY; Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI; and Firefly Festival in Dover, DE. Get tickets to her upcoming dates here.