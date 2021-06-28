Menu
Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Thot Shot” Live for First Time at BET Awards: Watch

Megan chose to forgo theatrics in favor of a performance showing her impressive flow

Megan Thee Stallion BET Awards
Megan Thee Stallion performs at the 2021 BET Awards
June 27, 2021 | 9:17pm ET

