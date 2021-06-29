Meshuggah Announce 2022 US Tour with Converge and Torche

Swedish metal veterans Meshuggah have announced a 2022 US tour with support from Converge and Torche. The 19-date outing will launch in late February.
Meshuggah have been going strong for nearly 35 years, having formed in 1987, and are pioneers of extreme tech-metal. The entire tour lineup is impressive and intriguing, with Converge being one of the early architects of metalcore, and Torche earning acclaim over the past 15 years for their eclectic mix of sludge and melody.
The tour kicks off February 23rd in Silver Spring, Maryland, and runs through a March 20th show in Atlanta.
A press release announcing the tour also revealed that Meshuggah recently entered Sweetspot Studios in Sweden to record their ninth album, the follow-up to their 2016 album The Violent Sleep of Reason. The group has also welcomed back founding guitarist Fredrik Thordendal, who had left the band in 2017.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (July 2nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning on Wednesday (June 30th). See the full itinerary and tour poster below.
Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche 2022 US Tour Dates:
02/23 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
02/25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
02/26 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
02/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
03/01 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
03/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
03/03 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth
03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
03/08 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
03/11 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
03/12 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
03/16 – Dallas, TX @ TBA
03/17 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
03/19 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre