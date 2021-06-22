Menu
Metallica Announce The Black Album Covers LP with Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Weezer, Yo-Yo Ma & More

Listen to Cyrus and John's rendition of "Nothing Else Matters" and Juanes' version of "Enter Sandman"

Metallica 1992
Metallica in 1992, photo by Midori Tsukagoshi/Shinko Music/Getty Images
June 22, 2021 | 9:27am ET

    Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Black Album” with a massive collection of covers from some of music’s biggest names.

    Set for release digitally on September 10th and physically on October 1st, The Metallica Blacklist boasts contributions from over 50 artists, including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, J Balvin, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Weezer, Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Kamasi Washington, Portugal. the Man, IDLES, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Moses Sumney.

    Other contributors include Chris Stapleton, Volbeat, Juanes, Darius Rucker, Corey Taylor, Alessia Cara, Ghost, Royal Blood, OFF!, Pup, Flatbush Zombies, White Reaper, and Mexican Institute of Sound.

    The collection features multiple covers of the 12 tracks on Metallica’s 1991 self-titled LP (aka “The Black Album”). For example, there are six versions of “Enter Sandman” and 12 (!) covers of “Nothing Else Matters”.

    As a preview of the release, Miley Cyrus and Elton John’s star-studded cover of “Nothing Else Matters” is streaming below. On the recording, Cyrus and John are joined by Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Yo-Yo Ma.

    All proceeds from the sale of the collection will be donated to charities of each of the artist’s choosing, including Metallica’s own All Within My Hands Foundation.

    Along with The Metallica Blacklist, Metallica are separately reissuing “The Black Album” in multiple configurations, including a limited edition deluxe box set containing the album remastered on 180-gram vinyl, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (with rough mixes, demos, interviews, and live shows), 6 DVDs (featuring outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card), and more.

    The Metallica Blacklist is available for pre-order in various formats through Metallica’s official website. Hear the Miley Cyrus and Elton John cover of “Nothing Else Matters” and the Juanes version of “Enter Sandman”, and see the extensive tracklist, below.

    The Metallica Blacklist Tracklist:
    Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman
    Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman
    Ghost – Enter Sandman
    Juanes – Enter Sandman
    Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman
    Weezer – Enter Sandman
    Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True
    Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True
    Royal Blood – Sad but True
    St. Vincent – Sad but True
    White Reaper – Sad but True
    Yb – Sad but True
    Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou
    The Chats – Holier Than Thou
    Off! – Holier Than Thou
    Pup – Holier Than Thou
    Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou
    Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven
    Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven
    Diet Cig – the Unforgiven
    Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven
    Ha*ash – The Unforgiven
    José Madero – The Unforgiven
    Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven
    J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam
    Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam
    The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam
    Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam
    Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters
    Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me
    Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me
    The Hu – Through the Never
    Tomi Owó – Through the Never
    Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
    Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters
    Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters
    Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters
    Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters
    Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters
    Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters
    My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters
    Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters
    Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters
    Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters
    Tresor – Nothing Else Matters
    Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man
    Idles – The God That Failed
    Imelda May – The God That Failed
    Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery
    Izïa – My Friend of Misery
    Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery
    Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within

