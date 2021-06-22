Metallica Announce The Black Album Covers LP with Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Weezer, Yo-Yo Ma & More

Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Black Album” with a massive collection of covers from some of music’s biggest names.
Set for release digitally on September 10th and physically on October 1st, The Metallica Blacklist boasts contributions from over 50 artists, including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, J Balvin, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Weezer, Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Kamasi Washington, Portugal. the Man, IDLES, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Moses Sumney.
Other contributors include Chris Stapleton, Volbeat, Juanes, Darius Rucker, Corey Taylor, Alessia Cara, Ghost, Royal Blood, OFF!, Pup, Flatbush Zombies, White Reaper, and Mexican Institute of Sound.
The collection features multiple covers of the 12 tracks on Metallica’s 1991 self-titled LP (aka “The Black Album”). For example, there are six versions of “Enter Sandman” and 12 (!) covers of “Nothing Else Matters”.
As a preview of the release, Miley Cyrus and Elton John’s star-studded cover of “Nothing Else Matters” is streaming below. On the recording, Cyrus and John are joined by Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Yo-Yo Ma.
All proceeds from the sale of the collection will be donated to charities of each of the artist’s choosing, including Metallica’s own All Within My Hands Foundation.
Along with The Metallica Blacklist, Metallica are separately reissuing “The Black Album” in multiple configurations, including a limited edition deluxe box set containing the album remastered on 180-gram vinyl, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (with rough mixes, demos, interviews, and live shows), 6 DVDs (featuring outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card), and more.
The Metallica Blacklist is available for pre-order in various formats through Metallica’s official website. Hear the Miley Cyrus and Elton John cover of “Nothing Else Matters” and the Juanes version of “Enter Sandman”, and see the extensive tracklist, below.
The Metallica Blacklist Tracklist:
Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman
Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman
Ghost – Enter Sandman
Juanes – Enter Sandman
Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman
Weezer – Enter Sandman
Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True
Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True
Royal Blood – Sad but True
St. Vincent – Sad but True
White Reaper – Sad but True
Yb – Sad but True
Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou
The Chats – Holier Than Thou
Off! – Holier Than Thou
Pup – Holier Than Thou
Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou
Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven
Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven
Diet Cig – the Unforgiven
Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven
Ha*ash – The Unforgiven
José Madero – The Unforgiven
Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven
J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam
Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam
The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam
Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam
Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters
Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me
Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me
The Hu – Through the Never
Tomi Owó – Through the Never
Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters
Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters
Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters
Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters
Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters
Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters
My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters
Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters
Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters
Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters
Tresor – Nothing Else Matters
Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man
Idles – The God That Failed
Imelda May – The God That Failed
Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery
Izïa – My Friend of Misery
Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery
Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within