Metallica Announce The Black Album Covers LP with Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Weezer, Yo-Yo Ma & More

Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Black Album” with a massive collection of covers from some of music’s biggest names.

Set for release digitally on September 10th and physically on October 1st, The Metallica Blacklist boasts contributions from over 50 artists, including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, J Balvin, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Weezer, Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Kamasi Washington, Portugal. the Man, IDLES, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Moses Sumney.

Other contributors include Chris Stapleton, Volbeat, Juanes, Darius Rucker, Corey Taylor, Alessia Cara, Ghost, Royal Blood, OFF!, Pup, Flatbush Zombies, White Reaper, and Mexican Institute of Sound.

Related Video

The collection features multiple covers of the 12 tracks on Metallica’s 1991 self-titled LP (aka “The Black Album”). For example, there are six versions of “Enter Sandman” and 12 (!) covers of “Nothing Else Matters”.

As a preview of the release, Miley Cyrus and Elton John’s star-studded cover of “Nothing Else Matters” is streaming below. On the recording, Cyrus and John are joined by Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Yo-Yo Ma.

All proceeds from the sale of the collection will be donated to charities of each of the artist’s choosing, including Metallica’s own All Within My Hands Foundation.

Along with The Metallica Blacklist, Metallica are separately reissuing “The Black Album” in multiple configurations, including a limited edition deluxe box set containing the album remastered on 180-gram vinyl, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (with rough mixes, demos, interviews, and live shows), 6 DVDs (featuring outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card), and more.

The Metallica Blacklist is available for pre-order in various formats through Metallica’s official website. Hear the Miley Cyrus and Elton John cover of “Nothing Else Matters” and the Juanes version of “Enter Sandman”, and see the extensive tracklist, below.

The Metallica Blacklist Tracklist:

Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman

Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman

Ghost – Enter Sandman

Juanes – Enter Sandman

Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman

Weezer – Enter Sandman

Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True

Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True

Royal Blood – Sad but True

St. Vincent – Sad but True

White Reaper – Sad but True

Yb – Sad but True

Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou

The Chats – Holier Than Thou

Off! – Holier Than Thou

Pup – Holier Than Thou

Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou

Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven

Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven

Diet Cig – the Unforgiven

Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven

Ha*ash – The Unforgiven

José Madero – The Unforgiven

Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven

J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam

Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam

The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam

Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam

Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters

Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me

Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me

The Hu – Through the Never

Tomi Owó – Through the Never

Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters

Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters

Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters

Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters

Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters

Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters

My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters

Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters

Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters

Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters

Tresor – Nothing Else Matters

Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man

Idles – The God That Failed

Imelda May – The God That Failed

Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery

Izïa – My Friend of Misery

Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery

Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within