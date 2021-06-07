Menu
Michelle Zauner’s Memoir Crying in H Mart to Be Adapted as Movie

Michelle Zauner will provide the film's soundtrack

michelle zauner crying in h mart movie japanese breakfast soundtrack
Michelle Zauner, photo by Tonje Thilesen
June 7, 2021 | 2:14pm ET

Michelle Zauner, aka Japanese Breakfast, became a New York Times bestselling author when her memoir, Crying in H Mart, was released in April. Now, the book is set to be adapted as a movie by MGM’s Orion Pictures.

The film will be produced by Stacey Sher and Jason Kim, with Zauner providing the soundtrack as Japanese Breakfast.

“It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in film, and I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim, and Orion Pictures,” Zauner said in a statement.

Crying in H Mart is based on a 2018 New Yorker article of the same name and details how the death of Zauner’s mother from cancer forced her to wrestle with her Korean-American identity. In a recent interview with Consequence, Zauner described her reaction to finding out the memoir debuted on The New York Times Best Seller list.

Japanese Breakfast on Leaving Her “Comfort Zone” With Third Album Jubilee: “I Was Able to Start a New Chapter”

“I think it just felt like it was a moment where I could really let go of all this anxiety I had about this book coming out. And I felt like I had done my mom proud in this really overwhelming way,” she explained. “It’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing. I’ve accomplished so much that I never thought I would accomplish, but I’ve never done anything that is attached to my name forever.”

News of the film adaptation of Crying in H Mart follows Zauner’s recent release of Jubilee, her third album as Japanese Breakfast.

