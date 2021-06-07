Michelle Zauner’s Memoir Crying in H Mart to Be Adapted as Movie

Michelle Zauner, aka Japanese Breakfast, became a New York Times bestselling author when her memoir, Crying in H Mart, was released in April. Now, the book is set to be adapted as a movie by MGM’s Orion Pictures.

The film will be produced by Stacey Sher and Jason Kim, with Zauner providing the soundtrack as Japanese Breakfast.

“It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in film, and I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim, and Orion Pictures,” Zauner said in a statement.

Crying in H Mart is based on a 2018 New Yorker article of the same name and details how the death of Zauner’s mother from cancer forced her to wrestle with her Korean-American identity. In a recent interview with Consequence, Zauner described her reaction to finding out the memoir debuted on The New York Times Best Seller list.

“I think it just felt like it was a moment where I could really let go of all this anxiety I had about this book coming out. And I felt like I had done my mom proud in this really overwhelming way,” she explained. “It’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing. I’ve accomplished so much that I never thought I would accomplish, but I’ve never done anything that is attached to my name forever.”

News of the film adaptation of Crying in H Mart follows Zauner’s recent release of Jubilee, her third album as Japanese Breakfast.