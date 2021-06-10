Migos Debut New Song “Avalanche” on Fallon: Watch

Migos were the musical guest on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Fallon, during which they debuted their new song “Avalanche”. The track appears on their upcoming album, Culture III, out this Friday.

Produced by Quavo & DJ Durel, “Avalanche” is built around a sample of “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” by The Temptations. It’s a reminder of the Atlanta trio’s lyrical dexterity, as they forgo a chorus and spit well over 24 bars each. In his closing verse, Takeoff calls out the countless rappers who’ve been influenced by their style. He raps, “We been the n***** that steppin’/ We came in the door and they takin’ the flow, call it repo”

Earlier this month, Migos released the Culture III lead single, “Straightenin”. The group shared the long-awaited album’s 19-song tracklist on Monday and it is stacked with appearances from Drake, Cardi B, and Polo G. Other guests include Justin Bieber, Future, and NBA Youngboy, as well as posthumous collaborations with Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.

Culture III will drop more than three years after its predecessor, Culture II. Each member of Migos has released a solo album since then: Quavo led off with QUAVO HUNCHO in October 2018, followed by Takeoff’s The Last Rocket one month later. Offset rounded out the solo releases with February 2019’s Father of 4.

Watch Migos debut “Avalanche” on Jimmy Fallon below.

