Migos Reveal Culture III Tracklist: Drake, Cardi B, and Polo G Among Guests

Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD also appear on the 18-song tracklist

June 8, 2021 | 5:22pm ET

Migos are set to return on Friday with the long-awaited Culture III. With just days to go, the Atlanta rap trio has unveiled the album’s stacked tracklist, which contains collaborations with Drake, Cardi B, and Polo G.

Also featured across the 19-song tracklist are guest appearances from Justin Bieber, Future, and NBA Youngboy, as well as posthumous collaborations with Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.

“Straightenin”, which was released earlier this month as the album’s lead single, also appears on the final tracklist. There’s also the curiously titled “Jane (Birkin)” and the not-so-curiously “Vaccine”. See the full tracklist below.

Culture III is out officially on June 11th. It arrives more than three years after its predecessor, Culture II. In the time since then, each member of Migos released a solo album: Quavo led off with QUAVO HUNCHO in October 2018, followed by Takeoff’s The Last Rocket one month later. Offset rounded out the solo releases with February 2019’s Father of 4.

Culture III Tracklist:
01. Avalanche
02. Have Our Way (feat. Drake)
03. Straightenin
04. Type Shit (feat. Cardi B)
05. Malibu (feat. Polo G)
06. Birthday
07. Modern Day
08. Vaccine
09. Picasso (feat. Future)
10. Roadrunner
11. What You See (feat. Justin Bieber)
12. Jane (Birkin)
13. Antisocial (feat. Juice WRLD)
14. Why Not
15. Mahomes
16. Handle My Business
17. Time For Me
18. Light It Up (feat. Pop Smoke)
19. I Need It (feat. NBA Youngboy)

 

