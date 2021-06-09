Disney Music Group’s Mike Daly Shares the Secret to Making a Hit Single on The What Podcast



This week on The What Podcast, the weekly show that takes a deep dive into the world of music festivals, Brad and Barry talk with Mike Daly, Executive Director of A&R and Music Publishing at Disney Music Group, about what exactly guys in his line of work do.

The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole.

In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.