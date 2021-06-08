Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mike Myers to Play Seven Different Characters in Netflix Series The Pentaverate

Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, and Debi Mazar will also appear in the comedy

mike myers seven characters pentaverate netflix ken jeong keegan-michael key
Mike Myers in Austin Powers (New Line Cinema)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 8, 2021 | 1:56pm ET

Mike Myers is set to channel his Austin Powers days in his new Netflix series, The Pentaverate. The actor will portray seven different characters in the comedy, but he won’t be the sole cast member.

Per Variety, he will be joined by heavy hitters like Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, and Debi Mazar. Rounding out the cast are Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West.

Netflix has picked up The Pentaverate for six episodes running half an hour each. Created by Myers with Tim Kirkby (Fleabag) directing, it is based on the concept that “five men have been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347.” The limited series centers around one unlikely Canadian journalist who finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth.

Related Video

Myers first referenced The Pentaverate in 1993’s So I Married an Axe Murderer, in which his character Stuart Mackenzie claimed it was comprised of “The Queen, The Vatican, The Gettys, The Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders before he went tits up.” Watch the clip below.

50 Greatest Rock and Roll Movies
 Editor's Pick
The 50 Greatest Rock and Roll Movies of All Time

Rumors of The Pentaverate first emerged in April 2019, when it was reported that Myers had signed a deal with Netflix for a show in which he would be “portraying multiple characters.” Now, we know exactly how many characters and have an official title.

Latest Stories

The Strokes Playing New York City irving plaza First Full Capacity Indoor Concert as Benefit for Mayoral Candidate Maya

The Strokes Playing NYC's First Full Capacity Indoor Concert as Benefit for Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley

June 8, 2021

Bo Burnham Inside album stream the songs music welcome to the internet (Netflix)

Bo Burnham Announces Album Inside (The Songs) Featuring Music from His Special

June 8, 2021

Travis Scott (Amy Harris), J Cole (Ben Kaye), and 50 Cent (Joel Goodman) to play Rolling Loud NYC

Rolling Loud NYC 2021 Lineup: Travis Scott, J. Cole, 50 Cent, Bobby Shmurda & More

June 8, 2021

Ohio Venue Dimebag Darrell Affordable Housing

Ohio Venue Where Dimebag Darrell Was Murdered to Be Demolished for Affordable Housing Development

June 8, 2021

 

Migos Culture III

Migos Reveal Culture III Tracklist: Drake, Cardi B, and Polo G Among Guests

June 8, 2021

your old droog mf doom dropout boogie new song stream

Your Old Droog and MF DOOM's New Song "Dropout Boogie" Posthumously Released: Stream

June 8, 2021

Serj Tankian How Many Times video

Serj Tankian Unveils Cinematic "How Many Times?" Video Directed by Roger Kupelian (Lord of the Rings): Watch

June 8, 2021

070 shake 2021 tour dates north america europe

070 Shake Announces 2021 Tour Dates

June 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mike Myers to Play Seven Different Characters in Netflix Series The Pentaverate

Menu Shop Search Sale