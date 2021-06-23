Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Miley Cyrus Covers Cher’s “Believe” for Stand By You Pride Month Special: Watch

Miley Cyrus stars in a special coming to Peacock one June 25th

Stand By You (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 23, 2021 | 2:29pm ET

    Whether she’s soaring seamlessly through Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” or using her perfect snarl on the Cranberries’ “Zombie,” Miley Cyrus can nail a good cover. The powerhouse added to her repertoire today by sharing a sizzling rendition of Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe”, and it’s just as great as you’d expect.

    The performance is part of Stand By You, a one-hour Pride Month special set to arrive on Peacock this Friday for streaming. Cyrus stars in the special, which will also see her cover Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”, Pat Benatar’s “We Belong”, ABBA’s “Dancing Queen”, and a medley of Madonna classics. Watch her do “Believe” with help from a crew of drag queens below.

    Stand By Me was filmed earlier this month at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where nearly 2,500 vaccinated residents got to watch a stellar performance with appearances from Orville Peck and Brothers Osborne. Read our review of the live show here. And if you can’t get enough of Cyrus’ covers, check out her epic take on Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” featuring Elton John from earlier this week, or her SNL rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” from this past spring.

    Related Video

Latest Stories

NOFX Punk in Drublic Festivals 2021

2021 Punk in Drublic Festivals: NOFX, Pennywise, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and More

June 23, 2021

britney spears court conservatorship

Britney Spears Asks for End of Conservatorship at Court Hearing

June 23, 2021

mick jenkins truffles new single music video stream watch

Mick Jenkins Drops New Single "Truffles": Stream

June 23, 2021

geezer butler manipulations of the mind box set

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Announces Solo Box Set and Greatest Hits Album

June 23, 2021

 

protect live music archive mobley tristen mini trees

Mobley, Tristen, Mini Trees Performances Added to Protect Live Music Archive: Watch

June 23, 2021

redneck rave kentucky impale stabbing slit throat justin time

"Redneck Rave" in Kentucky Ends with Slit Throat, Impalement, Mass Arrests

June 23, 2021

titus andronicus the monitor revisited 2021 tour 10th anniversary dates tickets

Titus Andronicus Announce North American Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of The Monitor

June 23, 2021

pop smoke new posthumous album july release date

Pop Smoke's Second Posthumous Album Set for July Release

June 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Miley Cyrus Covers Cher's "Believe" for Stand By You Pride Month Special: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale