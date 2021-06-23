Miley Cyrus Covers Cher’s “Believe” for Stand By You Pride Month Special: Watch

Whether she’s soaring seamlessly through Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” or using her perfect snarl on the Cranberries’ “Zombie,” Miley Cyrus can nail a good cover. The powerhouse added to her repertoire today by sharing a sizzling rendition of Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe”, and it’s just as great as you’d expect.

The performance is part of Stand By You, a one-hour Pride Month special set to arrive on Peacock this Friday for streaming. Cyrus stars in the special, which will also see her cover Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”, Pat Benatar’s “We Belong”, ABBA’s “Dancing Queen”, and a medley of Madonna classics. Watch her do “Believe” with help from a crew of drag queens below.

Stand By Me was filmed earlier this month at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where nearly 2,500 vaccinated residents got to watch a stellar performance with appearances from Orville Peck and Brothers Osborne. Read our review of the live show here. And if you can’t get enough of Cyrus’ covers, check out her epic take on Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” featuring Elton John from earlier this week, or her SNL rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” from this past spring.

