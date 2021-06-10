Menu
Ministry’s New Touring Lineup Includes Madonna’s Guitarist, Original Tool Bassist, and Stone Sour’s Drummer

The legendary industrial act's revamped lineup will debut on a month-long US tour this fall

Ministry new touring lineup
Ministry’s Al Jourgensen, photo by Lior Phillips
June 10, 2021 | 11:35am ET

    Industrial pioneers Ministry will be sporting a new look when they hit the road this fall for a 23-date US headlining tour. The band’s touring lineup now includes Madonna’s longtime guitarist, Tool’s original bassist, and the drummer of Stone Sour.

    The newest member of the band is Monte Pittman, who has been Madonna’s guitarist since 2001. He replaces Sin Quirin, who officially parted ways with Ministry in May following allegations of sexual relations with underage girls that surfaced last year. Pittman previously played in Ministry during a 2015 tour.

    Meanwhile, original Tool bassist Paul D’Amour had joined Ministry in 2019, playing with the band until the pandemic put a halt to touring in early 2020. D’Amour performed on Tool’s 1993 debut album, Undertow, before leaving the group in 1995 and being replaced by Justin Chancellor.

    As recently announced, Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga has returned to the Ministry fold, after a previous stint that lasted from 2016 to 2017. The stickman’s schedule freed up when Corey Taylor put Stone Sour on hiatus last year to focus on his solo career and Slipknot.

    Of course, Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen is still the face of the band, having fronted the legendary act since 1981. The lineup is rounded out by guitarist Cesar Soto and keyboardist John Bechdel.

    Ministry Fall 2021 US Tour
    Ministry Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Helmet and Front Line Assembly

    The band’s previously announced U.S. “Industrial Strength Tour” will kick off October 3rd in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and run through a November 3rd show in Seattle. Helmet and Front Line Assembly will be on board as support, with tickets currently available via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

    Ministry are also set to unveil details about their upcoming 15th album in the weeks to come, with plans to play the new material on the fall tour. The outing will also be a belated 30th anniversary celebration of the band’s 1989 album, The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste.

