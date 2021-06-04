Mission: Impossible 7 Halts Filming Due to COVID-19

We’re starting to think this mission might actually be impossible. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Mission: Impossible 7 has once again shut down production, as routine testing on the UK set revealed positive COVID-19 results.

Originally, star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie had planned to produce installments 7 and 8 back-to-back, so that they could be released consecutively in 2021 and 2022. But in February of 2020, the Venice, Italy film set became one of the first to shutter during the pandemic. Production resumed last summer in the UK, with Cruise securing a governmental exemption to skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine. But tensions ran high over COVID-19 protocol, and leaked audio revealed Cruise threatening to fire two crew members for not social distancing. Several months later, the novel coronavirus has made it onto set.

In a statement, producers said, “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.” It’s unclear how many people tested positive, but those involved have been instructed to self-isolate until the monitoring period is over.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently trying to rappel into theaters May 27th, 2022. Later that year, Cruise is hoping to film the first movie in space — if the Russians don’t beat him to it.