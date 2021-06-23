Mobley, Tristen, Mini Trees Performances Added to Protect Live Music Archive: Watch

This week brings the final expansion of Consequence’s Protect Live Music Livestream Archive. June 23rd comes with a handful of new performances to round out our on-demand video offerings.

Tristen captured an intimate, weathered performance for our original livestream benefit event, and now you can rewatch the footage at will! Other clips come from Mobley, Mini Trees, Yail, and Hearty Har. Watch all the performance videos now on the Protect Live Music Livestream Archive.

Taking place on April 9th-10th, 2021, the original livestream concert saw all proceeds from our Protect Live Music merch line being donated to NIVA to support their fight for independent venues across the country. A portion of proceeds continue to go to NIVA — as they have since the very inception of PLM. Browse the collection now at the Consequence Shop, or pick some items up at the virtual merch table on the PLM Archive.

You can also donate to NIVA directly here.