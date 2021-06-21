Menu
Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock on The Golden Casket, Aliens, and the Unseen Universe

Brock also talks about the shelved album that would have followed Strangers to Ourselves

Kyle Meredith with Modest Mouse, photo by James Joiner
Consequence Staff
June 21, 2021 | 2:03pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

    Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock speaks with Kyle Meredith about The Golden Casket, the band’s first album since 2015.

    The frontman also tells us about the sound experiments he has been working on over the past few years, having kids, and the album he had talked about releasing after Strangers to Ourselves (which he still has, and likes). Brock goes on to discuss his penchant for writing about the universe, the unseen parts of our environment that includes sound waves, and aliens. In fact, there is quite a bit of talk of UFOs, 3rd Eye Spies, and the Phoenix Lights, both in relation to his own experiences and how they work themselves into the record.

    Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

    You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

