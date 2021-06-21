Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock on The Golden Casket, Aliens, and the Unseen Universe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock speaks with Kyle Meredith about The Golden Casket, the band’s first album since 2015.

The frontman also tells us about the sound experiments he has been working on over the past few years, having kids, and the album he had talked about releasing after Strangers to Ourselves (which he still has, and likes). Brock goes on to discuss his penchant for writing about the universe, the unseen parts of our environment that includes sound waves, and aliens. In fact, there is quite a bit of talk of UFOs, 3rd Eye Spies, and the Phoenix Lights, both in relation to his own experiences and how they work themselves into the record.

