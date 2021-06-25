Menu
Modest Mouse Share New Album The Golden Casket: Stream

First new album since 2015's Strangers to Ourselves

Modest Mouse, photo by James Joiner
June 25, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Modest Mouse released their new album, The Golden Casket, today. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Spanning 12 tracks, the new LP is the Isaac Brock-led band’s first new album since 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. It was recorded in Los Angeles and Modest Mouse’s basecamp of Portland with producers Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee.

    During the lead-up to The Golden Casket, Modest Mouse shared a string of singles including “We Are Between”, “Leave a Light On”, and “The Sun Hasn’t Left”.

    They’ll also be headed on tour later this year, including festival appearances at Lollapalooza and Just Like Heaven. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Brock recently sat down with Kyle Meredith for an episode of Kyle Meredith With…, during which he discussed how fatherhood affected the making of The Golden Casket. You can listen to that here.

    The Golden Casket Artwork:

    modest mouse the golden casket new album stream artwork

    The Golden Casket Tracklist:
    01. Fuck Your Acid Trip
    02. We Are Between
    03. We’re Lucky
    04. Walking And Running
    05. Wooden Soldiers
    06. Transmitting Receiving
    07. The Sun Hasn’t Left
    08. Lace Your Shoes
    09. Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly
    10. Leave A Light On
    11. Japanese Tree
    12. Back To The Middle

