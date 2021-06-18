Menu
Modest Mouse Share New Single “The Sun Hasn’t Left”: Stream

A final preview of The Golden Casket ahead of next Friday's release

Modest Mouse 2021
Modest Mouse, photo courtesy of band
June 18, 2021 | 9:50am ET

    Modest Mouse have shared one final single of their new album The Golden Casket ahead of next week’s release on June 25th. This one is called “The Sun Hasn’t Left”, and you can check it out below.

    The Golden Casket marks Modest Mouse’s first new album in six years. The 12-track LP was recorded in Los Angeles and Modest Mouse’s basecamp of Portland with producers Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee. A press release describes the album as hovering “in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science” as frontman Isaac Brock “explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood.”

    The band previously previewed the album by sharing “We Are Between” and “Leave a Light On”.

    To support The Golden Casket, Modest Mouse will head out on an extensive US headlining tour beginning in early August. Tickets are available to purchase here via StubHub.

