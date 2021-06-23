Menu
Modest Mouse Rip Through “We Are Between” on Fallon: Watch

The indie rock band's first album in six years is out this Friday

Modest Mouse on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
June 23, 2021 | 11:29am ET

    Modest Mouse ripped through their single “We Are Between” for their June 22nd appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

    The song appears on their first new album in six years, The Golden Casket, out June 25th. In keeping with the recent run of musical guests offering creative remote performances, Modest Mouse took over a studio loft filled to the brim with houseplants. Watch the performance below.

    The band released a few one-off singles in 2019, and more recently they’ve shared The Golden Casket cuts “The Sun Hasn’t Left” and “Leave a Light On”. They’ll also be headed on tour later this year, including festival appearances at Lollapalooza and Just Like Heaven. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock recently chatted with Kyle Meredith for an episode of Kyle Meredith With…, in which the former discussed how fatherhood affected the making of The Golden Casket. You can listen to that here.

