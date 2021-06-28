Mogwai Unveil 2022 North American Tour Dates

Scottish post-rockers Mogwai have announced they are returning to the road for a 2022 tour. The North American trek will mark the band’s first live performances in support of February’s As the Love Continues.
Kicking off on April 5th at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, the tour will make additional stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Mogwai will close it out at The Observatory North Park in San Diego on April 24th.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 30th at 9 a.m. local time. Pick them up at Ticketmaster, and look for deals here once they sell out. Check out the full schedule for Mogwai’s tour below.
As the Love Continues serves Mogwai’s follow-up to 2017’s Every Country’s Sun. Like many other musicians, they were forced to collaborate via video chat while working on the album. It includes singles like “Dry Fantasy” and “Ritchie San Diego”.
Mogwai 2022 Tour Dates:
04/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
04/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/09 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
04/11 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/12 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
04/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/14 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
04/15 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theater
04/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/19 — Seattle, WA @The Showbox
04/20 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater
04/24 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park