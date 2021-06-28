Menu
Mogwai Unveil 2022 North American Tour Dates

Marking their first live performances in support of As the Love Continues

Mogwai, photo by Brian Sweeney
June 28, 2021 | 1:20pm ET

    Scottish post-rockers Mogwai have announced they are returning to the road for a 2022 tour. The North American trek will mark the band’s first live performances in support of February’s As the Love Continues.

    Kicking off on April 5th at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, the tour will make additional stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Mogwai will close it out at The Observatory North Park in San Diego on April 24th.

    Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 30th at 9 a.m. local time. Pick them up at Ticketmaster, and look for deals here once they sell out. Check out the full schedule for Mogwai’s tour below.

    As the Love Continues serves Mogwai’s follow-up to 2017’s Every Country’s Sun. Like many other musicians, they were forced to collaborate via video chat while working on the album. It includes singles like “Dry Fantasy” and “Ritchie San Diego”.

    Mogwai 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    04/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
    04/07 —  Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    04/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    04/09 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    04/11 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    04/12 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    04/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    04/14 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
    04/15 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theater
    04/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    04/19 — Seattle, WA @The Showbox
    04/20 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    04/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    04/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater
    04/24 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

