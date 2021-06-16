Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx to Release New Memoir in October

The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx chronicles the legendary bassist's early life

Nikki Sixx Memoir
The First 21 (via Hachette Books), Nikki Sixx (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 16, 2021 | 3:49pm ET

    Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx is chronicling his early years in a new book titled The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx. The memoir will be released on October 19th via Hachette Books.

    “You’ve heard the tales of excess and debauchery,” stated Sixx in a press release. “All the peaks and the valleys that came with rock and roll stardom and my life in one of the world’s biggest bands. This is the story that you haven’t heard. The one that led up to those stories.”

    He continued, “It’s the intimate, personal story of how an innocent Idaho farm boy with a burning dream and desire — for music, for love, and for fame — became the notorious Nikki Sixx. I believe our first 21 years have a lot to do with shaping who we become. These are my first 21, and it’s my hope that they thrill and inspire you to invest in your own, biggest dreams.”

    A description from the publisher further details the book:

    “Born Franklin Carlton Feranna on December 11, 1958, young Frankie was abandoned by his father and partly raised by his mother, a woman who was ahead of her time in some ways and deeply troubled in others. Frankie ended up living with his grandparents, bouncing from farm to farm and state to state. He was an all-American kid — hunting, fishing, chasing girls, and playing football — but underneath it all, there was a burning desire for more, and that more was music. He eventually took a Greyhound bound for Hollywood.

    In Los Angeles, Frank lived with his aunt and his uncle — the president of Capitol Records. But there was no short path to the top. He was soon on his own. There were dead-end jobs: dipping circuit boards, clerking at liquor and record stores, selling used light bulbs, and hustling to survive. But at night, Frank honed his craft, joining Sister, a band formed by fellow hard-rock veteran Blackie Lawless, and formed a group of his own: London, the precursor of Mötley Crüe. Turning down an offer to join Randy Rhoads’ band, Frank changed his name to Nikki London, Nikki Nine, and, finally, Nikki Sixx.”

    Nikki Sixx previously documented his battle with drug addiction in his book The Heroin Diaries, while Mötley Crüe’s infamous debauchery was chronicled the book The Dirt, which was turned into a Netflix movie in 2019.

    Tommy Lee interview Motley Crue
     Editor's Pick
    Tommy Lee on Mötley Crüe’s Return, The Dirt Movie, and John Bonham’s Influence

    Hachette publisher Mary Ann Naples explained that The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx has more of a universal appeal that takes the reader back in time. “Whether you’re a Mötley Crüe and Nikki Sixx fan or not, if you’re looking for a memoir that transports you back to the ‘70s and early ‘80s, and that — for those who lived it — will reacquaint you with the vinyl collection your parents threw out in the ’90s, then this is your book,” she said. “And the larger themes of getting to know who you are and taking control of your identity certainly resonate now in the still-new 2020s.”

    Nikki Sixx was set to reunite with Mötley Crüe for a U.S. stadium tour with Def Leppard last year. The outing was initially postponed to this year due to the pandemic, before being rescheduled for 2022.

    The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx will be available in hardcover, eBook, and audio editions, with pre-orders ongoing via Amazon. See a large version of the book cover below.

    Nikki Sixx The First 21

Latest Stories

Knocked Loose Gatecreeper Tour 2021

Knocked Loose Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Gatecreeper

June 16, 2021

motorhed graphic novel

Motörhead Officially Authorized Graphic Novel to Arrive in September

June 16, 2021

GWAR 2021 US Tour

GWAR Announce Scumdogs 30th Anniversary 2021 US Tour with Napalm Death, Eyehategod, and Madball

June 16, 2021

alien weaponry new album tangaroa

Alien Weaponry Announce New Album Tangaroa, Unveil Title Track: Stream

June 16, 2021

 

Alex Lifeson Epiphone guitar and two new songs

Rush's Alex Lifeson Unveils New Epiphone Les Paul Guitar and Two New Songs: Stream

June 15, 2021

Chino Moreno Health Tyler Bates new song

Deftones' Chino Moreno Joins HEALTH and Tyler Bates on New Song "Anti-Life": Stream

June 15, 2021

gojira mario duplantier lars ulrich

Gojira's Mario Duplantier: Metallica's Lars Ulrich Is a "Genius" and the "Best Showman Drummer in the World"

June 15, 2021

Faith No More 2021 US tour

Faith No More Announce Brief Run of 2021 US Headlining Shows

June 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx to Release New Memoir in October

Menu Shop Search Sale