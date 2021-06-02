Mouse Rat Share Classic Single “The Pit” and “Two Birds Holding Hands”: Stream

The most awesome fictional band in all of Pawnee, Indiana, Mouse Rat, have finally dug up their old hit single “The Pit”. Released today alongside the wedding jam “Two Birds Holding Hands”, the new tunes are the latest samples of the sitcom rockers’ upcoming debut album, The Awesome Album.

Yes, the beloved band from Parks and Recreation fronted by Andy Dwyer (aka Chris Pratt) is finally releasing a full-length. Out August 27th via Dualtone (in partnership with Entertainment 720, of course), the 15-track collection was previously previewed with the indelible Li’l Sebastian tribute “5,000 Candles in the Wind”, but no Mouse Rat song rocks harder than “The Pit”.

Even Pawnee Journal reporter Shauna Malwae-Tweep, who was once rejected by Andy “the shoeshine guy” Dwyer, is excited for the track’s release. “My favorite song on the new album is ‘The Pit’,” the intrepid journalist said via Cameo (via Instagram), “because it brings back some special memories… of my reporting…. at the pit. I thought that was obvious.”

Take a listen to both “The Pit” and “Two Birds Holding Hands”, and watch Malwae-Tweep’s message, below.

In addition to 13 Mouse Rat originals, The Awesome Album includes a pair of songs from Scott Tanner, aka the legendary frontman of Land Ho! (aka Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy). Sax great Duke Silver (Nick Offerman) also lays down some smooth horns on two tracks. The record is out digitally and on CD and cassette on August 27th, with a limited edition vinyl release set for October 29th. Pre-orders for all physical formats are available via Dualtone.

