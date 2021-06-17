Menu
My Morning Jacket Announce New Vinyl Series MMJ Live

The triple-disc Live 2015 arrives September 3rd

My Morning Jacket, image courtesy of the artist
June 17, 2021 | 5:00pm ET

    As My Morning Jacket gear up for their first headlining tour in five years, the Kentucky rockers have announced the new vinyl series MMJ Live. The first edition, Live 2015, will be ready for your spinning pleasure on Friday, September 3rd.

    This is the band’s first official live release since 2006’s OKONOKOS, though they did upload three live albums to Bandcamp last year. Taken from the tour in support of their album The WaterfallLive 2015 features 16 previously-unreleased tracks. The new set comes on three crisp white discs with red labels, and each purchase is accompanied by a digital download card, with the actual digital versions arriving sometime later.

    Live 2015 drops via ATO Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist below. The band kicks off their 2021 tour at the end of August, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Last summer, My Morning Jacket released their eighth studio album, The Waterfall II, while also revealing that another “completely new record” was already finished and ready for release.

    Live 2015 Artwork:

    my morning jacket mmj live vinyl series live 2015 artwork

    Live 2015 Tracklist:

    Side A
    01. Victory Dance
    02. Circuital
    03. Compound Fracture

    Side B
    01. I’m Amazed
    02. Believe (Nobody Knows)
    02. Evil Urges

    Side C
    01. Off the Record
    02. Tropics
    03. The Way That He Sings

    Side D
    01. Wonderful (The Way I Feel)
    02. Get the Point
    03. Masterplan

    Side E
    01. Dondante

    Side F
    01. Wordless Chorus
    02. Touch Me I’m Going to Scream, Pt. 2
    03. Gideon

