Mykki Blanco Drops New Song “Summer Fling” Featuring Kari Faux: Stream

Cuffed quarantine has given way to vaxed and waxed summer, and nobody is more ready than Mykki Blanco. With their new mini-album Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep dropping later this month, Blanco has now shared the new song “Summer Fling” featuring Kari Faux.

“Summer come, no time to be booed up,” the track begins. “Summer come, squad thick and the crew up.” Blanco raps about fun in the sun and kicking losers to the curb. “He told me J. Cole saved rap, well how about that?/ I said your dick smell like hamsters, go take a bath.” The message is clear: save questionable music taste and imperfect hygiene for the colder months, because summer demands perfection.

For her part, Kari Faux handles one of the verses and that insatiable hook, singing, “It’s the summer time, the block is hot/ You can’t cuff me ’cause I don’t fuck with no cops.” In a statement, Blanco spoke about collaborating with Faux and the joys of ghosting, explaining,

“I wanted ‘Summer Fling’ to feel like a song I could have heard at my middle school dance, maybe it’s because those were the years in which I was coming of age. Y2K aesthetics still influence me heavily at some point in the creation of my songs. I always feel like the Y2K vibe haunts its way into the room and makes its presence felt on my records. ‘Summer Fling’ is essentially about ghosting someone, it’s a playful song about the weird ups and downs of dating. I loved writing this song and it got even better when I recruited rapper and vocalist Kari Faux to be on the track. Kari’s delivery is slick and charged up, she takes no prisoners with her bars. She adds a layer of bravado and feminine mystique to the song. In addition to her verse that she wrote, she also contributed to the writing of the hook.”

Check out “Summer Fling” below. Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep is out June 18th and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, Mykki Blanco shared the singles “Free Ride” and “Love Me” featuring Jamila Woods.