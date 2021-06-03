Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mykki Blanco Drops New Song “Summer Fling” Featuring Kari Faux: Stream

Off Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, out June 18th

mykki blanco summer fling kari faux new song single listen stream
Mykki Blanco, photo by Luca Venter
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 3, 2021 | 5:11pm ET

Cuffed quarantine has given way to vaxed and waxed summer, and nobody is more ready than Mykki Blanco. With their new mini-album Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep dropping later this month, Blanco has now shared the new song “Summer Fling” featuring Kari Faux.

“Summer come, no time to be booed up,” the track begins. “Summer come, squad thick and the crew up.” Blanco raps about fun in the sun and kicking losers to the curb. “He told me J. Cole saved rap, well how about that?/ I said your dick smell like hamsters, go take a bath.” The message is clear: save questionable music taste and imperfect hygiene for the colder months, because summer demands perfection.

For her part, Kari Faux handles one of the verses and that insatiable hook, singing, “It’s the summer time, the block is hot/ You can’t cuff me ’cause I don’t fuck with no cops.” In a statement, Blanco spoke about collaborating with Faux and the joys of ghosting, explaining,

“I wanted ‘Summer Fling’ to feel like a song I could have heard at my middle school dance, maybe it’s because those were the years in which I was coming of age. Y2K aesthetics still influence me heavily at some point in the creation of my songs. I always feel like the Y2K vibe haunts its way into the room and makes its presence felt on my records. ‘Summer Fling’ is essentially about ghosting someone, it’s a playful song about the weird ups and downs of dating. I loved writing this song and it got even better when I recruited rapper and vocalist Kari Faux to be on the track. Kari’s delivery is slick and charged up, she takes no prisoners with her bars. She adds a layer of bravado and feminine mystique to the song. In addition to her verse that she wrote, she also contributed to the writing of the hook.”

Related Video

mckinley dixon artist of the month photo credit David Muessig
 Editor's Pick
Artist of the Month McKinley Dixon on Time Travel, Cowboy Bebop, and the Death of a Childhood Friend

Check out “Summer Fling” below. Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep is out June 18th and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, Mykki Blanco shared the singles “Free Ride” and “Love Me” featuring Jamila Woods.

Latest Stories

The Avalanches MF DOOM new song Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life remix stream Since I Left You MF DOOM and The Avalanches (photo by Charles Dennington)

The Avalanches Share MF DOOM Remix of "Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life": Stream

June 3, 2021

together pangea new album dye new song nothing to hide stream

Together Pangea Announce New Album DYE, Share "Nothing to Hide": Stream

June 3, 2021

pa salieu slowthai glidin new song single music video watch listen stream

Pa Salieu Is "Glidin'" on New Song Featuring slowthai: Stream

June 3, 2021

wolf alice 2021 us fall tour how can i make it ok?

Wolf Alice Announce 2021 US Fall Tour, Share New Song "How Can I Make It Ok?": Stream

June 3, 2021

 

Beach Boys, photo courtesy of Iconic Artists Group, LLC/Brother Records Inc.

The Beach Boys Announce Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf's Up Sessions 1969-1971 Box Set

June 3, 2021

prince new song born 2 die previously unreleased prince estate mike ruiz

Previously Unheard Prince Track "Born 2 Die" Released: Stream

June 3, 2021

Mayhem Share "Voces Ab Alta" Video

Mayhem Unveil New Song "Voces Ab Alta": Stream

June 3, 2021

Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album

Daughters Frontman Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Hounds in the Abyss": Stream

June 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mykki Blanco Drops New Song "Summer Fling" Featuring Kari Faux: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale