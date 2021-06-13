Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Wows Linkin Park with “Awesome” Drum Cover of “Numb”: Watch

"I discovered Linkin Park this week! So many great songs! So this is #numetal!"

Nandi Bushell Covers Linkin Park
Nandi Bushell, via Facebook
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 13, 2021 | 8:49am ET

Latest Stories

Robert Fripp, Toyah, and Sidney Jake perform "Sweet Dreams"

Robert Fripp and a Pixelated Toyah Cover Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams": Watch

June 13, 2021

KISS Tribeca Film Festival performance

KISS Return to Stage to Play Five-Song Set at NYC's Tribeca Film Festival: Watch

June 12, 2021

angel du$t bigger house ep

Angel Du$t Surprise Release Bigger House EP, Share Video for "Love Is the Greatest": Stream

June 11, 2021

Amigo the Devil Performs in a Cave

Amigo the Devil Performs "Murder at the Bingo Hall" Inside a Cave in Celebration of Upcoming 2021 US Tour: Watch

June 11, 2021

 

Metallica

Metallica File Insurance Suit Against Lloyd's of London for Losses Suffered from Pandemic-Postponed Shows

June 10, 2021

Women Only Rock Fantasy Camp

First Women-Only Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp to Feature Melissa Etheridge, Heart's Nancy Wilson, and More

June 10, 2021

gwar vinyl reissues

GWAR Announce Lust in Space and Bloody Pit of Horror Vinyl Reissues

June 10, 2021

motorhead stay clean live soundcheck

Motörhead Live Soundcheck Recording of "Stay Clean" Has Been Unearthed 40 Years Later: Stream

June 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Wows Linkin Park with "Awesome" Drum Cover of "Numb": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale