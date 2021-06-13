11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Wows Linkin Park with “Awesome” Drum Cover of “Numb”: Watch

Nandi Bushell continues to impress the artists she covers, this time earning a “wow” from Linkin Park. The 11-year-old musical wunderkind posted a powerful drum cover of “Numb”, which the band itself dubbed “awesome.”

Consequence has sung Nandi’s praises multiple times, but it never gets old. She defeated the great Dave Grohl in a headline-making drum battle; crushed Rage Against the Machine’s “Guerrilla Radio” on drums, bass, and guitar, leading Tom Morello to send her his signature Soul Power Stratocaster; and most recently impressed current Slipknot stickman Jay Weinberg with her drum cover of “Duality”.

Heck, we even put together a list of 10 Times Amazing Kid Musician Nandi Bushell Blew Our Minds.

Now, she has posted a drum cover of Linkin Park’s “Numb” in which she attacks the kit with absolute authority. Seriously, she pounds the drums like a kid possessed, and her performance caught the attention of Linkin Park themselves.

Nandi posted the “Numb” cover on Twitter and Facebook on Saturday morning (June 12th), writing, “I discovered @linkinpark this week! So many great songs! So this is #numetal! I like the keyboards and the DJ scratching. #chesterbennington had such an incredible voice. He sang with real #power. Loving your work robbourdon @BradDelson @joehahnLP davefarrell @mikeshinoda #linkinpark.”

Within a few hours, Linkin Park shared Nandi’s tweet to their 6 million Twitter followers, writing, “Wow, this is awesome,” followed by applause and fire emojis.

Other artists who have commended Nandi for her covers include Metallica’s Kirk Hammett (for her multi-instrumental cover of “Enter Sandman”); and the Pixies, who praised her for a loop-machine cover of “Where Is My Mind?”, writing “Great work, Nandi!”

See Nandi’s rousing drum cover of Linkin Park’s “Numb” as well as the band’s reaction in the tweets below.

I discovered @linkinpark week! So many great songs! So this is #numetal! I like the keyboards and the DJ scratching. #chesterbennington had such an incredible voice. He sang with real #power. Loving your work robbourdon @BradDelson @joehahnLP davefarrell @mikeshinoda #linkinpark pic.twitter.com/8oFqRNYagm — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) June 12, 2021