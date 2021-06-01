Menu
11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot’s “Duality”, Gains Jay Weinberg’s Approval: Watch

"True fact, I actually listen to Slipknot when I go to bed"

Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot's "Duality"
Nandi Bushell, via YouTube
June 1, 2021 | 1:37pm ET

Young phenom Nandi Bushell is back at it, this time ripping through a drum cover of Slipknot’s “Duality”. The 11-year-old’s latest video is so impressive, she got the attention of Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg.

“You’re the best, Nandi!!” Weinberg wrote on Twitter, adding devil-horns, heart, and snare drum emojis. “Always crushing it!”

Indeed, if Weinberg ever needs a fill-in, just hit up Nandi. She masters the intense double-kick pedal and controlled chaos of the song’s drum part, composed by former Slipknot percussionist Joey Jordison. Nandi even sports a mask of Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson to look appropriately spooky as she plays along.

“It’s true, one of my favourite bands so far is @slipknot,” Nandi wrote on Twitter. “I love drumming with double pedals. Its so satisfying! Both @jayweinbergdrum and Joey Jordison are awesome drummers. But I really, really love Jays playing! True fact, I actually listen to #Slipknot when I go to bed #metal”.

Nandi previously covered Slipknot’s “Unsainted”, declaring herself a “total metalhead” at the time.

Like Weinberg said, Nandi is “always” on point with her covers. A talented multi-instrumentalist, she has recorded full-band versions by herself (i.e. Blur’s “Song 2” and Audioslave’s “Cochise”) and became a frequent challenger of Dave Grohl during the pandemic, with the two carrying on an entertaining back-and-forth drum-off that culminated with Grohl conceding defeat.

As for Slipknot, the alt-metal behemoths are set to take the stage again, announcing Knotfest Iowa and the Knotfest Roadshow tour for 2021. Meanwhile, frontman Corey Taylor is currently on a socially distanced solo trek across middle America.

You can watch Nandi’s drum cover of “Duality” below.

