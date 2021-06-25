Nathan Fielder to Write, Direct, and Star in New HBO Comedy Series The Rehearsal

If you like to laugh, then boy do we have good news for you. Nathan Fielder, the comedian behind the fan favorite Nathan for You, has officially announced his new comedy series for HBO. It’s called The Rehearsal and it sees Fielder juggling duties as the director, writer, and lead star of the show.

The Rehearsal is a half-hour comedy show that sounds like it will be in a similar vein to Nathan for You. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is “set in a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped and features Fielder giving people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives.” Fielder made a name for himself with his ability to turn the mundane into perfect comedy, to convince strangers to do seemingly illogical things, and above all else to keep a straight face during absurd and hilarious moments. By plot description alone, it sounds like The Rehearsal will allow him to keep doing what he does best.

Fielder confirmed he had a new show in the works back in 2019, but no details were known about it then. Apparently when HBO saw the pilot episode of what became The Rehearsal, they decided to bypass the initial consideration stage and went straight to ordering a full series. That’s awesome yet unsurprising to hear given how Fielder is undeniably funny.

The Rehearsal is part of a bigger HBO deal that Fielder inked. It included moving Nathan for You over from Comedy Central — which means you can stream it right now on HBO Max alongside other great recent additions — and executive producing the first-person documentary series How To… With John Wilson, which was recently renewed for a second season. The latter stars John Wilson (duh) as an anxious New Yorker trying to give advice while dealing with his own personal issues. “Acting as both cameraman and narrator, he covertly documents the lives of fellow New Yorkers in a comic odyssey of self-discovery, inevitably making the audience comfortable with the awkward contradictions of modern life,” reads the description. It seems safe to say that Fielder is a good fit at HBO between these two shows alone.

But wait, there’s more! Fielder is also set to star alongside Emma Stone in a new scripted comedy directed by the Safdie brothers. Reportedly it’s a “genre-bending” show that sees the two actors co-hosting a “troubled HGTV show” while struggling to conceive a child. It’s called The Curse and it’s already been scooped up by Showtime, which means hungry fans are ready to smash that subscribe button once it airs.