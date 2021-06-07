Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Neil Finn on How Joining Fleetwood Mac Inspired Him to Make a New Crowded House Album

Crowded House are back with their first album in 11 years, Dreamers Are Waiting

kyle meredith with neil finn crowded house podcast
Kyle Meredith with… Neil Finn of Crowded House
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 7, 2021 | 2:39pm ET

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

Neil Finn sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Dreamers Are Waiting, the first Crowded House album in 11 years, which arrived back in February.

Related Video

The songwriting legend also reveals how joining Fleetwood Mac resulted in him wanting to revive Crowded House. He touches on the messages that eventually made their way into the new songs, including grandstanding in the media, great things emerging from chaos, and positivity as a form of rebellion. With those ideas in mind, Finn also reflects on so many young artists covering the band’s classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over”, as well as having Tame Impala and Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix “To The Island”, and his hopes that the current lineup of Fleetwood Mac will make an album.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with dawn richard podcast

Dawn Richard on Being a Black Woman in Electronic Music and Her New Album

June 4, 2021

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on How Harry Nilsson and Nine Inch Nails Influenced Their New Album

June 2, 2021

Passenger on the Influence of Jim Croce, Leonard Cohen, and The Smiths

June 1, 2021

kyle meredith with podcast Liz Phair

Liz Phair on New Album Soberish, Touring with Alanis Morissette and Garbage, and Exile in Guyville

May 28, 2021

 

kyle meredith with Paul Weller consequence podcast network

Paul Weller on Iggy Pop, The Beatles, and Fat Pop (Volume 1)

May 26, 2021

kyle meredith with jakob dylan of the wallflowers podcast stream

Jakob Dylan on The Wallflowers' First Album in Nine Years and How Tom Petty's Worst Song Is "Still Better Than Most"

May 24, 2021

kyle meredith with podcast AFI's Davey Havok

AFI's Davey Havok on Co-Writing with Billy Corgan and The Power of Early MTV

May 21, 2021

kyle meredith with Gary Numan interview consequence podcast network

Gary Numan on His New Album, Intruder, and His "Fascination with Emotion"

May 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neil Finn on How Joining Fleetwood Mac Inspired Him to Make a New Crowded House Album

Menu Shop Search Sale