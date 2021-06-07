Neil Finn on How Joining Fleetwood Mac Inspired Him to Make a New Crowded House Album

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Neil Finn sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Dreamers Are Waiting, the first Crowded House album in 11 years, which arrived back in February.

The songwriting legend also reveals how joining Fleetwood Mac resulted in him wanting to revive Crowded House. He touches on the messages that eventually made their way into the new songs, including grandstanding in the media, great things emerging from chaos, and positivity as a form of rebellion. With those ideas in mind, Finn also reflects on so many young artists covering the band’s classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over”, as well as having Tame Impala and Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix “To The Island”, and his hopes that the current lineup of Fleetwood Mac will make an album.

