New Order and Pet Shop Boys Reschedule North American “Unity Tour” for 2022

Those awaiting the North American “Unity Tour” featuring New Order and Pet Shop Boys will have to wait a bit longer. After initially aiming for fall of 2020, the dates were postponed and then postponed again. The bands are now hoping the third time will be the charm and are rescheduling the trek for fall of 2022.
New Order unveiled the change in a statement on Twitter. “Due to continuing uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic, [Pet Shop Boys] and New Order unfortunately have to announce that their much-anticipated Unity Tour of North America will be moving to next year,” they wrote. But it wasn’t all bad news.
First, the Grammy nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold has joined the “Unity Tour”, providing concert goers with a little more bang for the buck. Besides that, the tour has added a new stop at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, while the Seattle show at The Gorge Amphitheatre has moved to Climate Pledge Arena. Those in possession of tickets will have their purchases honored for the new dates, and those looking for tickets can get them through Ticketmaster or here. Check out the full itinerary below.
New Order’s Bernard Sumner seems to have recovered from his bout with COVID-19, and last year the band released their first new song in five years, “Be a Rebel”. They also unveiled a deluxe edition of their 1983 album Power, Corruption & Lies. As for Pet Shop Boys, they recently dropped the new single “Cricket wife”.
New Order and Pet Shop Boys 2022 Tour Dates:
09/17 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/19 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
09/21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
09/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/30 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
