Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Reschedule North American “Unity Tour” for 2022

With new special guest DJ Paul Oakenfold

new order pet shop boys 2022 tour dates tickets unity tour
New Order (photo by Warren Jackson) and Pet Shop Boys
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 1, 2021 | 4:44pm ET

Those awaiting the North American “Unity Tour” featuring New Order and Pet Shop Boys will have to wait a bit longer. After initially aiming for fall of 2020, the dates were postponed and then postponed again. The bands are now hoping the third time will be the charm and are rescheduling the trek for fall of 2022.

New Order unveiled the change in a statement on Twitter. “Due to continuing uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic, [Pet Shop Boys] and New Order unfortunately have to announce that their much-anticipated Unity Tour of North America will be moving to next year,” they wrote. But it wasn’t all bad news.

First, the Grammy nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold has joined the “Unity Tour”, providing concert goers with a little more bang for the buck. Besides that, the tour has added a new stop at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, while the Seattle show at The Gorge Amphitheatre has moved to Climate Pledge Arena. Those in possession of tickets will have their purchases honored for the new dates, and those looking for tickets can get them through Ticketmaster or here. Check out the full itinerary below.

Related Video

Peter Hook Interview
 Editor's Pick
Peter Hook on 40 Years Without Ian Curtis: “I Wish We Had Done More”

New Order’s Bernard Sumner seems to have recovered from his bout with COVID-19, and last year the band released their first new song in five years, “Be a Rebel”. They also unveiled a deluxe edition of their 1983 album Power, Corruption & LiesAs for Pet Shop Boys, they recently dropped the new single “Cricket wife”.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys 2022 Tour Dates:
09/17 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/19 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
09/21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
09/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/30 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Latest Stories

cheap trick tom petersson heart surgery

Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Describes "Post-Traumatic Stress" Following Open Heart Surgery

June 1, 2021

the psychedelic furs 2021 tour dates north america american europe european tickets

The Psychedelic Furs Announce 2021 Tour Dates

June 1, 2021

ALANIS MORISSETTE ANNOUNCES NEW 2021-2022 DATES FOR WORLD TOUR CELEBRATING 25 anniversary OF JAGGED LITTLE PILL liz phair garbage

Alanis Morissette Reschedules Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour for 2021

June 1, 2021

Mac Sabbath Announce 2012 US Summer Tour

Mac Sabbath, McDonald's-Themed Black Sabbath Covers Band, Announce 2021 US Tour

June 1, 2021

 

foo fighters 25th 26th anniversary tour us dates 2021

Foo Fighters Announce 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

June 1, 2021

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Announce 2021 US Tour with Support from Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH

June 1, 2021

Slipknot 2021 Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot Announce "Knotfest Roadshow" 2021 US Tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange

June 1, 2021

samia new ep scout new song show up music video stream watch

Samia Announces New Scout EP, Shares "Show Up": Stream

June 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Reschedule North American "Unity Tour" for 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale