New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021: Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company Lead Lineup

Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Jimmy Buffet, The Beach Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, Elvis Costello, and Randy Newman are also heading to the Big Easy this fall

Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks and Dead & Company to play New Orleans Jazz Fest, photos by Amy Harris and Ben Kaye
June 24, 2021 | 2:07pm ET

    New Orleans Jazz Fest will return this fall for a multi-weekend event featuring Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, and Jimmy Buffett.

    Due to the pandemic, Jazz Fest scraped its 2020 staging altogether and postponed its 2021 event until the fall. Now, organizers have announced the preliminary lineup for the first-ever fall Jazz Fest, which will go down October 8th-17th at the Fairground Race Course.

    Other notable names set to play include The Beach Boys, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Randy Newman, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Brittany Howard, The Black Crowes, The Isley Brothers, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Ziggy Marley playing the songs of Bob Marley, Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Radiators, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers, Melissa Etheridge, Boz Scaggs, Cyril Neville, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, and more.

    Check out the weekend-by-weekend breakdown below.

    General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now through JazzFest.com. Single-day tickets will go on sale in July.

    October 8 – 10

    Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Black Crowes, Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels, The Revivalists, Ludacris, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Randy Newman, Tank and The Bangas, Galactic, David Sanborn, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers, Chris Isaak, Cyril Neville, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Charlie Musselwhite, Arturo Sandoval, Martha Redbone Roots Project, Ricky Skaggs, Doug Kershaw, Boyfriend, El Gran Combo, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Tab Benoit, Leo Nocentelli, Anders Osborne, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Little Freddie King, Kathy Taylor and Favor, Tribute to Bessie Smith, Nicholas Payton, Deacon John, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, We are One and Divine Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, plus hundreds more.

    October 15 – 17

    Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, H.E.R., Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Beach Boys, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Brittany Howard, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, The Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Boz Scaggs, Rickie Lee Jones, Ledisi, Tower of Power, Big Freedia, Keb’ Mo’ Band, PJ Morton, Playing for Change Band, Samantha Fish, Terence Blanchard feat. The E-Collective, Rebirth Brass Band, Shovels & Rope, Asleep at the Wheel, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, The Radiators, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Davell Crawford, Puss N Boots, The Campbell Brothers, Jermaine Landrum & Abundant Praise Revival Choir, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Tribute to Dr. John, The Count Basie Orchestra, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Ronnie Lamarque, plus hundreds more.

    New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 lineup

