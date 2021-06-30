Menu
Nick Offerman Joins Amazon’s A League of Their Own Reboot Series

He will play Casey "Dove" Porter, a washed-up MLB pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches

Nick Offerman, photo by Emily Shur
June 30, 2021 | 6:59pm ET

    Nick Offerman has joined the cast of Amazon’s A League of Their Own reboot series. The Parks and Recreation alumnus will play Casey “Dove” Porter, a washed-up MLB pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

    According to the streamer, the hour-long series will evoke “the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.” It is co-created by Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) and Abbi Jacobson (Broad City).

    Jacobson will also star in A League of Their Own alongside Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. Recurring guest actors include Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field.

    Offerman’s character is similar to Tom Hanks’ Jimmy Dugan in the 1992 original movie version of A League of Their Own. Per Amazon’s description, “Porter is an ex-Cubs pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches, most famous because his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Inspiring and charismatic, Dove was thought to be the next big MLB star, but blew his arm out after three years. Now he’s looking to make his comeback by making the Peaches into champions.”

    The reboot series will also take “a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

    In addition to A League of Their Own, Offerman is currently shooting Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. He will also appear in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series, titled Colin in Black & White.

    Catch the series starting on August 20th, when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video.

